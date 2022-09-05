One Delta County: an Economic Alliance, is planning to host a seven week employee “soft skills” training program. The Positive Employee Program creates a Workforce on the Rise, benefitting the employer and employee(s) through a comprehensive seven-session training program delivered in an engaging format that creates positive change, and encourages employers and employees to thrive together. Senior leaders of the employer can attend a single seven hour session on September 14 to become familiar with the information being taught to employees, and also have the opportunity to participate in a personal DISC Assessment.
The Positive Employee Workshop is being offered to the local region for $250 plus student fees of $65. Included in this price is an employee workbook where individuals will create their unique Positive Employee Profile drawing from the insights gained from the leading workplace assessment, Everything DISC Workplace Profile by Wiley.
“We heard from Delta County employers who said they are struggling to find employees who meet their needs, and we believe this program would help fill that gap” stated Greg Pope, Executive Director of One Delta County. “We hope to inspire confidence through strong communication developed through an understanding of communication styles, matching the style to the situation by effective listening, and offering/receiving constructive feedback.”
Employee classes begin October 5 and have already started to fill. The first and last sessions are extended to 4 hours. All other sessions are 2 hours. Employees receive 18 hours of quality, actionable content.
Classes will be led by Melanie Hall and held at the Delta County Administrative offices located at 560 Dodge Street in Delta. To learn more about the program and to reserve a spot for you and your employees, please visit www.onedeltacounty.org.
One Delta County: One Delta County works in partnership with public and private sectors to strengthen and diversify the economy of Delta County. In addition to private business and entity members, the County of Delta and all six of the municipalities and towns within the county are members. All have equal representation and voting power.
