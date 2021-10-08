Christmas tree permits for the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests will be available to purchase online through Recreation.gov beginning Oct. 14, 2021. Details about designated cutting areas, cutting dates and types of trees that may be cut can be found at https://www.recreation.gov/tree-permits/gmug beginning Oct. 14.
“Cutting a Christmas tree on a National Forest has been a treasured tradition for many Coloradans,” said Chad Stewart, Forest Supervisor for the GMUG. “For families creating new traditions, a trip to their local National Forest to cut their own tree may be a thrilling experience as they discover the joy of adventuring out together into the forest.”
The Forest Service will continue offering online permit sales through Recreation.gov for the 2021 season. In person transactions may be available depending upon the ranger district. For more information on office hours and walk-in service options visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/gmug.
To purchase a Christmas Tree permit, visit Recreation.gov and search for Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG) Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information before purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or log in to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Cutting a Christmas Tree improves forest health. The permit system helps to thin densely populated strands of small-diameter trees. Local forest health experts identify areas that benefit from thinning trees that tend to be the perfect size for Christmas trees. Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife.
For more information on current fire restrictions, conditions and recreation opportunities, visit the forest website or www.westslopefireinformation.com. Connect with us or follow us on social media (Twitter and Facebook).
Photo credit: GMUG NFs