The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in partnership with Montrose Forest Products (MFP) and the Grand Mesa Nordic Council (GMNC) reached a new agreement concerning the Kannah Creek timber sale.
The Kannah Creek Timber Sale was purchased by MFP in the spring of 2021. In an attempt to minimize impacts to winter recreation, terms of the contract limited harvest operations to end by Dec. 23 annually. Although the harvest area would not directly impact winter recreation, the haul route for the sale would utilize National Forest System Road (NFSR) #118– Scales Lake Road. Constructed as a main timber haul road in the 1950s, NFSR #118–Scales Lake road has been used as an arterial cross-country trail in the winter, intersecting with numerous other cross-country trails. The harvest area consists of 345 acres in seven cutting units. All units require winter harvest due to rocky terrain.
NFSR #118–Scales Lake road is groomed yearly for cross-country ski opportunities and is important in the early season due to its smooth road surface and grooming capabilities. As a result, the planned hauling dates were in conflict with the early season Nordic use of NFSR #118–Scales Lake road.
To address these challenges and working together to meet the needs of the timber harvester and winter recreationalists, the GMUG, MFP and GMNC recently discussed several possible options. In this collaborative approach, all parties agreed to move the harvest period to February–March 2023. Additionally, during the winter of 2021 and 2022, GMNC will test a new groomed route that will replace NFSR #118–Scales Lake road as a cross-country ski route during future timber hauling operations. This plan will provide winter harvest options for MFP, while minimizing the impacts to winter recreationalists.
“Managing Forest lands for long-term sustainable uses, requires understanding by all parties. I am grateful for the enduring partnership we have with Montrose Forest Products and the Grand Mesa Nordic Council, as we move forward with science-based natural resource management and providing for the recreational well-being of the American public,” said Bill Edwards, Grand Valley District Ranger.
“The GMNC supports the science-based management of our forests, and we are pleased that we could find a solution that enables this logging project and our operations to coexist. We are grateful to Forest Service District Ranger Bill Edwards and Recreation Staff Officer Mike Jones for coming back to the table to work with us on this issue. And we are especially grateful to Montrose Forest Products for their willingness to work together to ensure an outcome that’s agreeable to all. We hope the collaborative spirit shown here will continue and serve as an example of how communities can work together for the common good, said Christie Aschwanden,” Executive Director, Grand Mesa Nordic Council.
For more information on Grand Mesa Nordic Council visit https://www.gmnc.org.
For more information on Montrose Forest Products visit https://www.montroseedc.org/145/Montrose-Forest-Products-LLC.
