The Pea Green Pedal & Fun Run returns to the Lions Pavilion at Confluence Park on September 11, 2021, to support the hospital and clinics of Delta Health and encourage healthy habits!
For ten years, the Pea Green Pedal & Fun Run has encouraged healthy habits in our beautiful backyard while also being a critical component of the Foundation's mission. Participants and sponsors have helped provide 130 continuing education scholarships for the people at Delta Health and thousands of dollars for care improvement projects helping our community access remarkable healthcare in a healing environment.
Delta Health Foundation invites the community to continue their support by pre-registering for a 20 or 40-mile ride through the iconic Pea Green Corner on scenic roadways in Delta County's farm country starting at 7:30 am or sign up for a 5K fun run or walk around Confluence Lake beginning at 9:30 am. There is reduced pricing for kids and a 3-mile single track bike ride beginning at 11. Kids unable to ride single track are encouraged to ride next to their guardian during the 5K.
Participants meet back at the Lion's Pavilion at the conclusion of the activities for music, drinks, awards, and prizes. Prizes and awards include the most creative team and individual costumes, the youngest and 'most seasoned' participants, and fundraisers.
Participants will receive two drink tickets to the beer garden with their entry and be able to walk through the City of Delta's Car Show going on in the grassy area between the Pavilion and Confluence Lake from 10 - 3 pm. Those coming for the car show will be able to purchase drinks from the event as well. Food trucks will be on-site for everyone's enjoyment.
In-person or from afar, join us as we celebrate the 10-year milestone made possible through your generosity. Adult entries are $40. Youth 6-13 are $15 and kids age five and under are free. After August 27, prices increase, so register early and save! A virtual option is available for $30, so you can pedal or run to support Delta Health from anywhere.
Delta Health Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit whose mission is to inspire generosity and support remarkable healthcare in our community through Delta Health. Donations to the Foundation help support the long and short-term goals of Delta Health through education and innovation. Modern equipment and the most up-to-date knowledge allow our local healthcare team to provide the highest level of care.
