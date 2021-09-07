On the date of 09/03/21 at about 1206 hours Delta County communications received a phone report of a single plane crash near I road and 1525 road. Dispatch advised that the pilot of the aircraft was unharmed and walking around the downed plane.
Uniformed personnel with The Delta Police Department and The Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Delta County EMS. Upon arrival a single engine Skyline Cessna was discovered to be on its top in a hay field just west of the 1525 road and I road intersection.
Initial investigations have shown that the Cessna was experiencing engine problems before the time of the collision. The pilot was attempting to return to Delta Blake Field where the plane had taken off from about 30 minutes before the collision.
The FAA and NTSB were notified and the FAA will be leading the investigation as to why the plane crashed into a hay field. No one was injured in the plane or on the ground. No aviation fuel was leaking from the aircraft.