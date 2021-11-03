The High Country Shopper has long been an advocate of the shop local movement which is paramount to the support of our local economy. This holiday shopping season, we have partnered with all of the Delta County chambers of commerce to present Hometown Shopopoly, Play Shopopoly while shopping at select area businesses and receive stamps for your game board, located inside this year’s Holiday Handbook. Support local businesses and win prizes!
The Hometown Shopopoly game board will be on the gloss centerfold of the Shopper’s Holiday Handbook. Take your game boards to participating businesses, spend at least $10 at that location, and receive a stamp for that square. The more you shop, the more chances to win over $1,200 in prizes. The contest is open from November 26 through December 3 – giving contestants a week of shopping opportunities.
Collect entries by completing Shopopoly groups. The more entries you collect, the better your odds are to win prizes. Customers must complete at least one group to be eligible for prizes. One game board per customer. One stamp per square. Drop off your game boards by Friday, December 3 by 4 pm at designated drop-off locations: Gambles Hardware in Hotchkiss, The Delta Area Chamber in Delta, Big John’s in Cedaredge, and the High Country Shopper in Paonia. Drawings for prizes will take place during the Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 4, in Delta. The game board with the most stamps also wins a $100 gift card!
The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce, Hotchkiss Community Chamber of Commerce, Crawford Area Chamber of Commerce, Paonia Chamber of Commerce, and the High Country Shopper invite you to put your money where your heart is and play Hometown Shopopoly! It’s a win-win for you and our area businesses!