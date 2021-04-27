GMUG Fire and Fuels Crews plan to begin prescribed burning operations in the Sanborn Park area as early as April 28, or as conditions allow.
· Located approximately 5 miles northeast of Norwood, CO near Sanborn Park road (National Forest System Road (NFSR) #530, #515 and #526).
· Approximately 300 acres are planned to be burned to increase the resiliency and reproduction of native ponderosa pine stands and protect adjacent private property from the spread of unplanned wildfires.
· Prescribed burn project areas will be patrolled and monitored for several days following ignition.
· Caution is advised as smoke will likely be visible from Norwood, Telluride, Montrose and Ridgway.
· Smoke may impact Sanborn Park area residents.
- Air quality will be closely monitored to mitigate smoke related impacts to communities.
- Smoke sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems are urged to stay indoors with windows and doors closed when possible.
- Smoke will be monitored, and the Forest Service will comply with Colorado State air quality regulations.
For information and updates on prescribed burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information line at 970.874.6602, visit the GMUG Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/gmug), Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo or Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF.
For more information on how prescribed fire smoke may affect your health, please visit: https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.