GMUG Fire and Fuels Crews plan to begin prescribed burning operations in the Calamity Hills and Calamity Understory as early as April 15, or as conditions allow.
- Calamity Hills - Located 28 miles southwest of Grand Junction, CO within Mesa County on the northwest portion of the Uncompahgre National Forest. Approximately 1,727 acres are planned to be burned to maintain and enhance vegetation to benefit wildlife and to reduce the natural buildup of vegetation (fuels).
- Calamity Understory - Located on the northwest portion of the Uncompahgre National Forest, roughly 28 miles southwest of Grand Junction CO within Mesa County. Approximately 400 acres are planned to be burned to reduce vegetation (fuels) and to improve wildlife habitat.
- Caution is advised as smoke will likely be visible near US Hwy 50, CO Hwy 141 and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #402 (Divide Road), NFSR #404 (Uranium Road) & NFSR #405 (Niche Road).
- Smoke may impact Gateway, Whitewater and Grand Junction area residents.
- Prescribed burn project areas will be patrolled and monitored for several days following ignition.
For information and updates on prescribed burns, wildfires and fire restrictions on National Forest System lands and other areas, call the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information line at 970.874.6602, visit the GMUG Forest website (www.fs.usda.gov/gmug), Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo or Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF.
For more information on how prescribed fire smoke may affect your health, please visit:https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
