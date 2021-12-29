Technical College of the Rockies (TCR), in partnership with the Delta and Montrose Habitat for Humanity affiliates, has received a $195,628 REDI grant for their Delta-Montrose Building Affordable Homes and a Skilled Workforce program. This program also recently received $50,000 in support from the Western Colorado Community Foundation to help launch.
The program will offer new construction trades certification courses as well as an opportunity for students to receive hands-on experience at Habitat for Humanity affordable housing build sites. “We are excited for TCR to have received the grant and strengthen our working relationship with Habitat for Humanity while teaching students valuable skills and trades,” said Delta County School District Superintendent Caryn Gibson. “The grant will benefit many; it is a great opportunity for the Delta County-Montrose Building Affordable Homes & Skilled Workforce project.”
This program addresses a regional need for more trained workforce in construction trades and more workforce housing. Once established, TCR students can earn short-term certifications in the residential construction process from the early stages of pre-construction through passing final inspections and earning a certificate of occupancy. TCR recently established an electrical program to initiate this practical program concept, as well as CAD and HVAC certifications. With the REDI grant award, this program concept will expand to include: excavation, framing, drywall, paint/finish work and landscaping. Each certification will require practical experience, to be achieved at Habitat worksites. “I am excited about receiving this grant and the opportunities it will help us launch. The focus of this project is to meet two goals; one is to help provide local folks with the skills, knowledge, and training to earn short-term credentials and be able to enter the high-demand, high-wage construction industry,” said Allen Golden, Director of TCR, “The second goal is to do so while helping solve the growing issue of a shortage of affordable housing in our service area. I look forward to using this grant to launch this partnership with Habitat For Humanity, in an effort that I believe will be replicable for other areas around the state as well!”
The program coordinator will work with Habitat’s teams to schedule onsite training. Habitat’s construction management team will work with state and local building code enforcement and inspection teams to ensure all construction meets code requirements. “Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans is excited to work with the Technical College of the Rockies and the entire partner team to launch this program,” said Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans Erica Madison, “We believe the program will offer the community a central service to link employers in the construction industry with employees who will have hands on learning experience in a unique way that directly supports two extremely critical needs in today’s economy—workforce housing and workforce development.”
The program coordinator will also work with high schools in Delta and Montrose counties to determine whether non-college bound high school students can enroll prior to graduation, work with the Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) staff to possibly create a pathway toward accomplishing higher levels of credentialing in the construction industry, work with the Colorado Workforce Centers (CWC) to match newly trained and certified students with employers. Additionally, the program coordinator will work with regional employers to create partnerships that incentivize employers to hire through TCR’s programs, and will work with regional employers to facilitate job placement and to ensure the program is effectively accomplishing its goal of producing a trained workforce. “It is exciting for the Technical College of the Rockies and Habitat for Humanity of the San Juans to join together for this partnership” said Joe Mock, Coordinator of Federal Programs/Grants at Delta County School District 50J, “This DOLA grant will provide great opportunities for both entities, but more importantly, for our communities.”