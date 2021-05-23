Your spare time can have a positive IMPACT on the lives of older adults in your community. If you deliver a meal to the home bound you may be the only human being that person sees today; it’s more than a meal. When you replace the smoke detector battery you may be saving a life. When you give the caregiver a two-hour break you allow her to have lunch with a friend. When you install the grab bars, you keep someone from falling in the bathtub. When you take someone to lunch you made their day! YOU CAN MAKE AN IMPACT---WILL YOU?
The AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP program provides grants to organizations like Region 10 to engage adults 55 years and older in volunteer service to meet critical community needs and to provide a high-quality experience for the volunteers. Region 10 serves as the Area Agency on Aging and is aware of the challenges that older adults encounter in the region, especially older adults with lower incomes. One of the overarching aspirations of the Region 10 Area Agency on Aging is keeping older adults safely in their own homes. Partnering with like-minded organizations with compatible values allows for more efficient and productive use of available resources.
Collaborations are already underway for RSVP volunteers to assist in delivering meals to homebound seniors and to help seniors with small home repairs and safety-related maintenance that could otherwise go unattended. Such repairs and maintenance can include installing grab-bars in bathrooms, changing batteries in carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, changing furnace filters, replacing light bulbs and larger jobs, such as building wheelchair ramps for low-income seniors.
Volunteers in the Region 10 RSVP program will not be limited to just a few volunteer opportunities. In the coming months, many new and interesting volunteer opportunities will become available as more partnerships are formed and more community needs can be addressed. A wide variety of volunteer opportunities will help ensure that anyone age 55 or greater will be able to join RSVP and find a rewarding and enjoyable means to give back and have an impact in their community.
Volunteers may qualify for mileage reimbursement, meal allowance, supplemental automobile and liability insurance, and participation in annual volunteer recognition events. Volunteers also often experience an increase in their well-being. AmeriCorps Seniors reports that volunteers experience decreased anxiety, depression, and loneliness with 84% of volunteers reporting stable or improving health after one year of service.
The Region 10 RSVP is looking for several community-level coordinators throughout areas in Montrose, Delta, Hinsdale, and Gunnison Counties. These RSVP community coordinators will help part-time and serve as the “boots on the ground” in each of their respective communities. These will be individuals that know their communities well and have connections within their community. They will reach-out to local organizations regarding partnerships and help recruit volunteers.
Becoming a volunteer allows a person to share their experience, skills, hobbies, or other interests for the betterment of others. Anyone interested in making a positive impact in another person’s life or in their communities through volunteering is encouraged to join Region 10 RSVP today. Those interested in learning more about the local coordination roles, volunteering, or establishing non-profit partnerships should contact Joe Walker, Community Living Services (CLS) Programs Coordinator, at jwalker@region10.net or by phone at 970-765-3147.