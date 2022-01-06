At the Regular Municipal Election scheduled for April 5, 2022, Delta voters will elect two Council-members. A Council-member from District C, and a Council-member At-Large will be elected. Persons wishing to run for these positions must meet the following criteria:
• must be a U. S. citizen;
• must be at least 18 years of age on the date of the election;
• must have resided continuously in the City of Delta for a period of at least twelve-consecutive months prior to their election; or if recently annexed, must have resided within the territory annexed for the prescribed twelve consecutive months;
• must be a registered elector;
• District C candidates must reside within the district from which they seek election;
• At-Large candidates may reside anywhere within the City. Nomination petitions will be available at the office of the City Clerk, 360 Main Street, Delta, beginning on January 4, 2022. Signed petitions must be returned to the Clerk’s office by 4:30 p.m. on January 24, 2022. Further information is available from City Clerk Jolene E. Nelson, 874-7902.