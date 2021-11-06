The USDA Forest Service is hiring for temporary or seasonal jobs across the nation. Temporary positions with the USDA Forest Service are a wonderful way to gain valuable experience, work outdoors, and get exposure to different careers within the agency. The positions are in fire, trails, timber, administration, recreation, fisheries, and archeology. There are also opportunities to be rehired and compete for permanent positions after completing 24 months of employment as a temporary employee. The application period is from November 5-12 on www.USAJOBS.gov.
We look for dedicated individuals from all walks of life, of all abilities, to join our workforce. Apply for our temporary jobs and support nature in sustaining life.
Available Positions:
· Visitor Information Assistant
· Archaeological Technician
· Forestry Technician
· Engineering Technician
· Biological Technician
· And more
Visit the Forest Service website to search for available positions. Apply on USAJOBS. For more information, contact Human Resources Management at (877) 372-7248, Option 2.
USAJOBS Application Process
· Apply on www.USAJOBS.gov, November 5-12 for all fire, natural resources, and administrative jobs.
· Establish a profile and build or upload a resume at the USAJOBS site. Be sure to schedule adequate time to complete this process, as it can be lengthy.
· For assistance, go to: www.USAJOBS.gov/help
· For lists of available jobs, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/jobs.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender.
