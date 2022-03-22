Scam Alert

The Delta Police Department has been made aware of a local scam targeting our citizens. Individuals are receiving calls from what the caller-ID lists as the number of the Delta Police Department. The individual they speak with identifies themselves as a member of the Delta Police Department. This subject is telling folks they, or a family member are going to be arrested if they do not pay a specific amount of money.
This is a scam! Do not give these individuals any of your personal financial information. No member of the Delta Police Department would ever ask you to pay any fines or fees by giving your information over the telephone.
Please call the Delta Police Department at (970) 874-7676 with any concerns or questions.