It is with great gratitude and pride that Delta County School District celebrates Mr. Ron Germann as a McGuffey Award recipient. Ron is finishing his 8th year as a Board of Education member. Ron has been a very good Board member with his integrity, honesty, and passion to always do what is best for students and the School District. He has utilized his knowledge and sound judgment to guide and lead the School District.
Ron has been a leader with the District's capital projects and maintenance. While a Board member, Ron was instrumental in obtaining and completing a 14.5 million dollar BEST grant for Delta Middle School, helped to purchase and remodel a new School District Office District from a 90-year-old building, and part of the reorganization of the schools within the North Fork Valley of Delta County. His knowledge of facilities, capital projects, and maintenance has been very beneficial for many years. Ron utilized his knowledge in maintaining a positive fund balance and creating a balanced budget during all his years of service. While he has been on the School Board, Delta County School District has been able to do some amazing projects because of the proactive financial planning.
He has served as an engaged Board member of the Delta County with a clear vision that is in line with the District’s motto of “Caring, Challenging, Learning . . . Every Student, Every Day! Ron is a very active Board member by attending many District functions, collaborating with fellow Board members, District staff, and students while engaging community members. His theory of action includes being transparent, collaborative, and having the ability to stand up for what he believes is right while also being a good team member on the School Board. He makes it a point to visit each of the 16 traditional schools and serving as President of the Advisory Committee for the Technical College of the Rockies. He has created positive relationships and engaging conversations with staff, parents, and the community. He has high expectations for student achievement and growth. He embraces and monitors school data to drive continuous improvement. Ron encourages a united team with the Superintendent and the other Board members. Ron Germann is deserving of the McGuffey Award and Delta County School District is forever grateful for his service and leadership.
