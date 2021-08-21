Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor and Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque presented patrol Deputies Eric Romisch and Devan Ruble each with Sheriff’s Commendations at the August 17, 2021 Delta County Board of County Commissioners Meeting. Deputies Romisch and Ruble were recognized for showing self-control, situational awareness and courage in the way they responded to and handled a call of a suicidal man having a mental health crisis in July 2021. Congratulations Deputies and thank you!
