Get ready for some holiday shopping fun during Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday! The events will occur on November 27th and 28th. Walk off that turkey dinner and support your local economy by taking the centerfold from the High Country Shopper's Holiday Handbook - found in this week's regular shopper paper - with you while you shop. Collect stamps in the centerfold by visiting the listed participating stores. Bring your stamped centerfold to the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce to enter for a chance to win one of three gift cards worth $125 or $250!
2020 Holiday Handbook
Latest e-Edition
This Month's Spotlight e-Edition
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Online Classifieds
Featured Businesses
Paonia
Currently Open
Hotchkiss
Currently Open
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Currently Open
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
Find a local business
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 26
Featured Businesses
Paonia
Currently Open
Hotchkiss
Currently Open
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Currently Open
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc