shop small

Get ready for some holiday shopping fun during Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday!  The events will occur on November 27th and 28th. Walk off that turkey dinner and support your local economy by taking the centerfold from the High Country Shopper's Holiday Handbook - found in this week's regular shopper paper - with you while you shop. Collect stamps in the centerfold by visiting the listed participating stores. Bring your stamped centerfold to the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce to enter for a chance to win one of three gift cards worth $125 or $250!