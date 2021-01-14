The Delta Police Department has been receiving several calls for service regarding mail stolen from mailboxes. This has lately been an issue for residents who reside on Crawford Avenue. Officers will be increasing patrol in this area; however, this does not mean the mail thieves will not steal from other areas. Here are eight tips from the U.S. Postal Service as to how you can prevent mail theft:
1. Promptly pickup your mail – Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.
2. Deposit your mail close to pick up time – Deposit outgoing mail into USPS Blue Collection Boxes before the last collection or inside your local Post Office.
3. Inquire about overdue mail – If you do not receive a check, credit card, or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender as soon as possible and inquire about it.
4. Don’t send cash – Be careful about what you send. Don’t risk sending cash in the mail.
5. Arrange for prompt pickup – If you cannot be home to receive a package, make another arrangement or use the USPS Hold Mail Service.
6. Use hold for pickup – When shipping packages, use the Hold for Pickup option, and the recipients can collect the package at their local Post Office.
7. Request signature confirmation – When mailing something important, consider requesting Signature Confirmation for the intended recipient.
8. File a change of address – If you move, make sure you file a change of address with the Postal Service and let your financial institutions know as well.
https://www.uspis.gov/tips-prevention/mail-theft/
Officers are on patrol 24/7 and will take your call. If you witness any criminal or suspicious activity, you are encouraged to contact Delta County Dispatch Center at (970) 874- 2015 and report said activity. Citizens may also contact Crime Stoppers at (970) 874-8810 to report criminal or suspicious activity and remain anonymous.