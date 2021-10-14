Paramedics wanting to further their career may be interested in a community paramedic course now being offered through the Technical College of the Rockies.
A new and changing healthcare delivery model, a community paramedic provides care, evaluation and consultation to patients and community partners outside the traditional role of a paramedic.
Duties include:
•Engaging in scheduled visits and appointments with patients
•Fall risk prevention strategies
•Follow-up care in a post-discharge environment
Community paramedicine programs are designed to fill the gaps in a community's required needs. Community paramedics are heavily involved in community and public health, underserved populations and chronic disease management.
This five-session class meets the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requirements for a course in Community Paramedicine. It will also prepare the student for the required Board of Specialty Certification exam, as well as prepare the paramedic for a career in community paramedicine.
The course costs $600 and tuition assistance is available in Region 10 for paramedics. Participants must be a current Colorado paramedic.
Classes are held on Mondays, Nov. 1-29, from 8 am to 6 pm at the TCR Delta campus. Additional clinical hours may be required at no additional cost. The course requires the purchase of the textbook, "Community Health Paramedicine (ISBN#978-1-284-04096-8) and must be purchased separately.
To apply, visit www.tcr.edu