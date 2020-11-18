The Delta Police department was able to secure grant funds totaling $8268.50 for the range improvements at the shared law enforcement / law enforcement academy at the Technical College of the Rockies (TCR) firearms range. The funds were requested through and approved by the Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) West Central Training Region. These state funds are typically allocated for the purpose of training certified officers within the State of Colorado. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic the majority of law enforcement training had to be cancelled, and the funds statewide were not being utilized. As the coordinator for the West Central Region, Commander Jesse Cox with the Delta Police Department, was tasked with finding other, more non-typical means of utilizing the funds. The goal was for the funds to benefit as many officers as possible, and still had to be tied to training for the region.
The Technical College of the Rockies (Police Academy) in Delta, owns their own firearms range and allows any and all area law enforcement agencies to utilize it for training purposes. This range is regularly utilized by the Delta Police Department, Delta County Sheriff's Office, Olathe Police Department, Cedaredge Police Department, Hotchkiss Marshal's Office and the Paonia Police Department for in-service firearms training, which is mandated by POST. The Delta Police Department has also hosted firearms Instructor Courses at this location, which has brought officers from all across Colorado and the surrounding states.
Prior to the improvements, the range consisted of approximately 95% gravel. This gravel was anywhere from four inches to a foot deep depending on where you walked. This made movement challenging and the task of recovering spent shell cases very difficult. The goal was to replace the gravel with a decomposed granite / premium trail mix. This would make for a much more stable platform to maneuver on, and make retrieving the spent casings much easier and timely. Commander Cox put together a proposal to utilize a portion of the grant funds to make the improvements. This proposal was approved at the regional and state level. With the funds, the Delta Police Department was able to purchase and have delivered; 230 tons of the premium trail mix.
All gravel was removed and the area was backfilled and leveled off by Delta Police Commander Jesse Cox and Officer Devan Ruble. The finishing of the range consisted of soaking, compacting and backfilling the areas. This was completed in approximately 8hrs and was done by the following law enforcement officers:
Delta PD: Cmdr. Jesse Cox, Sgt. Stephen Furstenfeld, Det. Nick Buffington
Delta SO: Undersheriff Quinn Archibeque, Sgt. Tyler Becker
Olathe PD: Chief Roger Pacheco, Officer Eddy Jarrell, David Person
The decomposed granite / premium trail mix purchase was made through Pioneer Landscaping Centers south of Delta. A special thanks to them for selling the material to us at a contractor’s price. This allowed law enforcement to be as efficient with the tax dollars as possible. All labor for the project was completed by area law enforcement officers and paid for by their respective agencies. All equipment utilized was donated by the City of Delta Public Works Department. A special thanks as well to Rod Myers, Devin Powell and their team. They were vital in ensuring installers had the right equipment, knew how to properly utilize it, and had a way to get it to the range.