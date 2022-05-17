Lincoln LOGO
Terriffic kids lincoln

Picture dated 4/6/2022. 

Bottom Row: l to r

Skyler Schultz, Brantley Vincent, Abraham Corona, Colten Jensen, Kolton Patterson, Aileen Cota

Middle Row: l to r

Elise Pickard, Kaylin Williams, Anthony Lynd, Tatum Kalana, Olivia Priestley, Yocelin Medina, Olivia Ortega

Top Row: l to r

Abraham Huerta, Bo Douglas, J.D. Dillon, Joshua Garcia, Darian Huerta, Kayden Moore

Pic 2 teriffic kids lincoln

Picture dated 4/13/2022

Bottom Row: l to r

Peyton Gallegos, Liam Bigham, Tyrael Jones, Isaias Diaz Adame, Aspen Brooks, Rylynn Anderson, Caidyn Frentzel

Middle Row: l to r

Sand Starks, Kameren Foxx, Griffin Clark, Jadyn Griswold, Jaycee Pitt, Gauge Griswold, 

Cambree Lindley

Top Row: l to r 

Diana Garcia, Adrian Olivas, Jenna Wetherington, Casandra Ramirez, Elly Payne, 

Isaiah Armendariz, Nathaniel Murphy

Not Pictured:  Gabriel Romero

If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages. 