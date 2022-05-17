Picture dated 4/6/2022.
Bottom Row: l to r
Skyler Schultz, Brantley Vincent, Abraham Corona, Colten Jensen, Kolton Patterson, Aileen Cota
Middle Row: l to r
Elise Pickard, Kaylin Williams, Anthony Lynd, Tatum Kalana, Olivia Priestley, Yocelin Medina, Olivia Ortega
Top Row: l to r
Abraham Huerta, Bo Douglas, J.D. Dillon, Joshua Garcia, Darian Huerta, Kayden Moore
Picture dated 4/13/2022
Bottom Row: l to r
Peyton Gallegos, Liam Bigham, Tyrael Jones, Isaias Diaz Adame, Aspen Brooks, Rylynn Anderson, Caidyn Frentzel
Middle Row: l to r
Sand Starks, Kameren Foxx, Griffin Clark, Jadyn Griswold, Jaycee Pitt, Gauge Griswold,
Cambree Lindley
Top Row: l to r
Diana Garcia, Adrian Olivas, Jenna Wetherington, Casandra Ramirez, Elly Payne,
Isaiah Armendariz, Nathaniel Murphy
Not Pictured: Gabriel Romero