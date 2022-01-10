The Egyptian Theater is a historical asset to our community and we are showcasing the theater by bringing movie celebrations to our community. During the holiday season our first moving celebration “Reel in the Season” provided our community four movies for the holidays. We plan to hold this movie celebration again this year. January through May we will be hosting the following monthly Saturday Matinees: January 15th – E.T. February 12th – Groundhog Day March 12th – Shrek April 16th – El Dorado May 14th – Jurassic Park We are also excited to announce that the week before the drive in officially opens, we will be hosting another movie celebration, “Western Celebration”. This series will provide western movies for all to enjoy. Bring your family, friends and tell those to come to our amazing community to see our “Western Celebration” series.
We would like to thank our sponsors that have helped bring these movie celebrations: The Team at ReMax Today Delta Area Chamber of Commerce