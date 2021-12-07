The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to the Delta Health Laboratory in Delta, Colorado-based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs.
The facility’s director, Kenneth Shaffer, Delta Health Laboratory Medical Director, was advised of this national recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. Delta Health Laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.
“Passing a College of American Pathology inspection demonstrates the quality of medical care provided by the Delta Hospital Laboratory,” said Shaffer. “Seven inspectors spent eight hours reviewing everything pertaining to running a laboratory. Every department in the lab is inspected. They check our procedures, reagents, analyzers, qualification and competency of the staff, quality control, computer systems, environment, safety, point of care testing and that are thermometers, glassware and pipettes are all calibrated. All the inspectors manage and work in medical laboratories around the country. “
The U.S. federal government recognizes the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program, begun in the early 1960s, as being equal to or more stringent than the government’s own inspection program.
During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
Delta Health’s President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Heyn, upon learning of the laboratory’s accreditation, said: “We are so proud to have this esteemed accreditation. Our staff and facilities do an amazing job serving our patients and providing the highest quality care.”
Shaffer emphasized how proud he is of the Delta Health Laboratory personnel that helped maintain the highest standards while often being understaffed and overworked during the COVID-19 crisis.
To learn more about the Laboratory Department at Delta Health, visit deltahealthco.org/laboratory/ or call 970.874.2261.