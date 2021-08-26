Delta County, in partnership with the City of Delta and Delta County Libraries, has agreed to move forward with plans for turning the former City Market / Chaco building, located at 6th and Meeker in Delta, into a new, state of the art Library for the City of Delta and surrounding areas.
Though the Carnegie Library building has a great deal of history, and is a beloved landmark in Delta, the upkeep and needed repairs of the building have proven to be more than what the library and the City of Delta are able to take on financially.
“Keeping the library in downtown Delta is important in continuing to provide the library services our community needs,” said LaDonna Gunn, Delta County Libraries District Director, “It helps us meet our mission of serving and empowering people by providing resources for life, leisure, and learning.”
Though specifics still need to be ironed out as to who will own the new library building, one thing is for certain, the new Delta Library will be able to keep instep with the changing needs of libraries, and include a larger community room, and more space for patrons to spread out and enjoy what they’ve come to the library for.
The current library space will eventually become the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, “Despite the misinformation out there, we are not moving inmates into that space,” said Delta County Administrator Robbie LeValley, “We would move the Sheriff’s office to that space, which would allow us to expand the jail, which has been identified as a need based on our inmate numbers bumping up against capacity on a regular basis.”
“The partnership between the City of Delta, the County, and Delta County Libraries, to get a new library in Delta is a win-win for everyone” said Delta’s City Manager Elyse Casselberry, “We will be able to keep people downtown, and service a growing population in a more diverse way.”
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.