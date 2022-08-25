Hello Community Members!
The Housing Options Workgroup of Delta is inviting you to join us to discuss housing in Delta. This is a 3 part series of deepening the understanding of the housing challenges our citizens of Delta are facing, exploring what we can do about it, and taking action! This event is open to all organizations and employers that are impacted by housing needs. Let's make a solution that works for our community. Join us!
We will meet on Wednesday Sept 21st, 2-4pm at Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta.
Please use this link for reserving your seat- https://forms.gle/3NEgkHSunmTXr3ve7
Also we will host an informal Social Hour at 4pm with appetizers and sodas to promote 'knowing our neighbors'- stay after and chat!
