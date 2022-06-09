In celebration of the inauguration of its new outdoor performance stage and the Center Stage at the Fort music series kick-off, Delta’s Historic Fort Uncompahgre on the Old Spanish Trail invites the public to join in the grand opening festivities slated for June 11, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The family-friendly event provides free admission to the Fort, featuring guitarist, vocalist and harmonica player Donny Morales, and offers attendees a selection of wine, beer, hard cider, non-alcoholic beverages, and food. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
Chris Miller, Executive Director of the Interpretive Association of Western Colorado, had long envisioned a permanent outdoor performance area for the Fort – even to the point of creating a prototype of the stage and an estimation of construction costs. But, it would eventually be a conversation between former Fort volunteer Susan Welk-Valdez and a close family member from Boulder that would provide the means to make her vision a reality.
Bertie Welk Wetzler has always had a special place in her heart for the town of Delta, and several years ago began sponsoring the Fort’s Mexican Heritage Celebration. While visiting her aunt in Boulder in 2020, Ms. Welk-Valdez was discussing plans for the upcoming heritage celebration, and bemoaning the challenges of having to set-up and tear down a stage each year for the one-day event. Ms. Wetzler asked about the cost of constructing a permanent stage, and after a quick consultation by phone with Chris Miller, made the decision to provide funding for the project.
Designed to remain in keeping with the aesthetics of the reconstructed 1828 trading post, the outdoor stage is being built using spruce wood and teepee-like fabric for the roof. The venue’s riser seating for 50 will soon be expanded to accommodate 100, and already boasts a dance floor/additional performance space at the base of the stage. Upon completion, the dais will include an acknowledgement of Alpine Bank, as the naming rights sponsor for the stage.
One of few outdoor performance stages in the county, Center Stage is the newest addition to the many buildings that comprise the replica of Antoine Robidoux’s original trading outpost, which was established in the 1820’s near the junction of the Gunnison and Uncompahgre Rivers, and was the site of the earliest commerce on the Western Slope.
The interpretive center is open to the public for both self-guided and curated tours, and hosts a number of annual events, including Christmas at the Fort and Mexican Heritage Celebration. The multi-use outdoor venue is available for public events including concerts, performances, celebrations, community meetings, and private gatherings. Upcoming programs at the Fort include ACT Theater’s Will Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors on June 17th and 18th, and a free Tuesday evening live music series from June 14th through July 5th, sponsored by Alpine Bank.
Fort Uncompahgre on the Old Spanish Trail is located at 440 North Palmer Street in Delta, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information, call 970-874-8349.
