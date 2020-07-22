It is with great disappointment and sadness we announce that the decision has been made to cancel the 85th Deltarado Days presented by the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce at the end of July.
Deltarado Days typically draws over 10,000 visitors from across the country and with the current public health concerns of COVID-19, Colorado’s public health orders limiting large gatherings to 250 including staff and volunteers, and the uncertainty of rising numbers and what future orders will allow, our Board of Directors did not see a way to safely and equitably produce the event.
The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce worked very closely with Delta County Health Department to bring this festival back after all of the uncertainty we have had this year with events being canceled throughout the region. Existing state public health and executive orders would require substantial modification of the series of events. The health and safety of our Deltarado Days attendees, vendors, staff, volunteers and our community is our top priority. After much thought and a lot of ups and downs, we have determined that canceling the event is the responsible thing to do.
Deltarado Days is an important tradition in our community and we know the impact that this decision will have on the Delta area community and many of our local organizations. We want to assure you that we did not come to this decision lightly. The festival has been held for 85 years - rain, snow, wind or shine. However, we felt strongly that we should not take any action that could place our locals, visitors or volunteers at risk.
We recognize that many events have been postponed or canceled throughout the year due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and our decision has been arrived at by evaluating the many different aspects of hosting an event/gathering such as Deltarado Days. An event like Deltarado Days takes many months of planning and preparation by DACC staff, Board of Directors and our dedicated volunteers. And unfortunately, after evaluating current guidelines for safely putting on an event, we are unable to imagine that the Deltarado Days that we would be able to put on would be the festival this community has come to know and love.
We are looking forward to the future and times when we all can gather to celebrate. We hope you will keep an eye on our Facebook page where we will be sharing offerings of our many dedicated vendors and supporting organizations. Please keep them in mind throughout these times as we encourage and continue to support them; they have kept the festival successful and inviting year after year.
We are grateful to all attendees for your love of the festival and for expressing your commitment to Deltarado Days and we thank you for trusting us to make the soundest decision to assure the health and safety of all concerned.
Thank you for your understanding and we are more than willing to answer any questions that you may have. We will be adding new information to www.DeltaColorado.org as it becomes available and to the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page. We hope to see you in July, 2021 (Date TBD).
Sincerely,
Delta Area Chamber of Commerce