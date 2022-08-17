Expect delays and heavy equipment operation throughout the week
Delta, Colorado, Aug. 12, 2021 — The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in cooperation with the Mesa County Road and Bridge Department announce the Trickle Park Road, National Forest System Road (NFSR) #121 resurfacing project. This project consists of grading and gravel resurfacing, pulling and shaping ditches and replacement of culverts. The purpose of the project is to re-establish the road template and surface the roadway with aggregate for an improved driving surface.
Construction will begin Aug.15 and start at the intersection of NFSR #257 and end at the northern Forest boundary heading to Collbran. In conjunction with this resurfacing project, Mesa County will be constructing a new parking lot on the northeast side of NFSR #121 at the forest boundary. The additional parking area will improve access for forest users. The project is expected to continue through the beginning of October.
Visitors can expect one-hour traffic delays Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Visitors should pay attention to and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas. Please exercise extreme caution as heavy equipment will be entering and exiting the roadway.
For additional information, project updates or questions please contact Robert Dasey at (970) 589-5429 or robert.dasey@usda.gov.
