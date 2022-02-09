The next Business After Hours will take place at
The Grove on February 17th from 5:30-7:00 p.m.
Come out to make new business connections.
S.T.I.R. is an excellent opportunity to network with fellow Chamber members in a new environment,
while showcasing our host businesses!
Food and drink will be provided.
The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce hosts
Business After Hours (S.T.I.R.) on the 3rd Thursday of each month. To become a host for this event, please email us at chamber@deltacolorado.org.
Host: The Grove
Date: February 17th
Time: 5:30 to 7:00pm
Location: 1970 S. Main St. Delta, CO
Contact: Delta Area Chamber of Commerce
Fees/Admission:
$5 for Chamber Members
$10 for Non-Members