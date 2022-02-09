s.t.i.r. logo

The next Business After Hours will take place at

The Grove on February 17th from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Come out to make new business connections.

S.T.I.R. is an excellent opportunity to network with fellow Chamber members in a new environment,

while showcasing our host businesses!

Food and drink will be provided.

The Delta Area Chamber of Commerce hosts

Business After Hours (S.T.I.R.) on the 3rd Thursday of each month. To become a host for this event, please email us at chamber@deltacolorado.org.

The Grove

Host: The Grove

Date: February 17th

Time: 5:30 to 7:00pm

Location: 1970 S. Main St. Delta, CO

Contact: Delta Area Chamber of Commerce

Fees/Admission:

$5 for Chamber Members

$10 for Non-Members

