Map for voting delta

Our Voter Service Polling Center has moved to the

Delta Human Services Building Roubideau Room at

320 W. 5th St., Delta, Colorado

Voter Service Polling Centers dates and times are as follows:

Monday through Friday (Oct. 25 through Nov. 1)

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday (Oct. 30) 

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Election Day (Nov 2) 

7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

