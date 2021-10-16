Our Voter Service Polling Center has moved to the
Delta Human Services Building Roubideau Room at
320 W. 5th St., Delta, Colorado
Voter Service Polling Centers dates and times are as follows:
Monday through Friday (Oct. 25 through Nov. 1)
8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday (Oct. 30)
9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Election Day (Nov 2)
7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
