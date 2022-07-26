The High Country Shopper is looking for your hunting and fishing stories to publish! This September, the 43rd annual High Country Hunting Tales and Guide will be available to entertain and educate local and visiting hunters and fishermen alike. The favorite publication is filled with useful area hunting information and stories from seasoned, and sometimes not-so-seasoned, hunters and anglers. We’d like to hear your stories and give you a chance to win $$$! We are also accepting trophy-shot photos to publish in the guide.
Write down your favorite hunting or fishing story and send it to us and you could be a big winner! First prize is $200, second prize is $100 and the third prize winner takes home $50. Honorable mentions will receive $15. The entry deadline is August 10, so send them soon! We would love to have accompanying photos and drawings with your story also. You can mail your story to High Country Shopper, PO Box 7, Paonia Colorado, 81428 or email them to info@HighCountryShopper.com. Please be sure to include your name, address, and phone number.
Don’t feel like waxing poetic about your hunt but have trophy photos of that prize buck or record Cutthroat trout to share? We would love to have those too! Please send high-resolution photos to info@HighCountryShopper.com by August 15, along with a short description covering the “who, what, where and when” of the photograph, and we will post your pictures in the Hunting Tales Guide.
Remember, the deadline is Friday, August 10, so don’t wait. The High Country Shopper would like to remind everyone to stay safe this coming season and we look forward to hearing your stories of triumphs and failures alike in the field. Happy Hunting and Fine Fishing to everyone!