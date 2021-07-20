Do you think you have a hunting or fishing story worth sharing? If so, submit your story for the Hunting Tales contest and you could win cash! The winning stories will be published in the 42nd edition of High Country Hunting Tales & Guide, which hits shelves all over Delta County on September 1. This annual special publication is anticipated by outdoor enthusiasts every year. Stories can be humorous, serious, or simply informative. The entry deadline for the stories is Friday, August 6. Email your story to info@HighCountryShopper.com or mail your written story to High Country Shopper, P.O. Box 7, Paonia, Colorado 81428. Be sure to include your name, address, and phone number with your entry. Photos and drawings are encouraged! Please feel free to send them with your story. We will be sure to return any hard copies we receive.
Speaking of photos, do you have a great trophy shot to share with our readers? If so, you can send it to trophyshots@highcountryshopper.com or mail to High Country Shopper, PO Box 7, Paonia, Colorado 81428. Be sure to include your name and where you’re from, the location where the photograph was taken, and the month/year of your hunt or fishing trip. We will post them in our special Hunting Tales & Guide!
Happy Hunting! From the High Country Shopper.