Saddle up this spring and get ready to relive five classic western movies as they return to the silver screen. See these iconic westerns as they were meant to be seen, and in the original theaters where they were first brought to life in Delta. The Tru Vu Drive-in and the Egyptian Theater have been entertaining movie-goers on the Western Slope for decades. Help support our local treasures and check out these mid-century western masterpieces that are guaranteed to entertain the cowboy and cowgirl in everyone.
Tickets for all shows are only $5. Movies and showtimes are listed below:
High Noon – Bravery and vulnerability are the themes in this suspenseful look at a highly anticipated gunfight starring Gary Cooper. High Noon kicks off the series on Sunday, April 7, at the Tru Vu Drive-in at dusk.
Once Upon a Time in the West – The greatest Spaghetti Western of all time directed by Sergio Leone and starring Jason Robards, Charles Bronson and Henry Fonda. Showing Friday, April 8 at the Tru Vu Drive-in at dusk.
El Dorado – “The Duke” John Wayne, and Robert Mitchum star in this Howard Hawks presentation about a gunslinger who comes to the aid of a washed-out sheriff. El Dorado plays as a matinee at the Egyptian Theater on Saturday, April 9 at 2 pm.
Johnny Guitar – The enigmatic Joan Crawford dominates the screen in this classic about a mysterious gunslinger and a take-charge female saloon owner. Showing on Saturday, April 9 at dusk.
Shane – “Shane, come back!” This quintessential western tear-jerker with award winning cinematography is based on the famous novel by Jack Shaefer and stars Alan Ladd. The last movie in the series plays Sunday, April 10 at the Tru Vu Drive-in at dusk.
Don’t miss this opportunity to relive these Cinescope masterpieces in their return to the Egyptian Theater and the Tru Vu Drive-in.