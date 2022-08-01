Delta County, Colorado, August 2022. Delta County Libraries offers many informative, educational, and entertaining programs for you and your family to enjoy. For more information, visit the events calendar at www.deltalibraries.org.

Back to School with Britannica. With three levels of learning- Children, Young Adult, and Reference Center-Britannica offers extensive articles, photos, videos, and other features to meet and exceed your online encyclopedia needs. Available with a library card at www.deltalibraries.org.

Harvest of Voices: Call for Submissions. The Blue Sage Literary Committee is seeking original works of poetry, fiction, prose, and non-fiction for presentation at Harvest of Voices, the kickoff event of Mountain Harvest Festival. Entries must be submitted to info@bluesage.orgwith the subject line "HOV Submission" by August 15, 2022. Winning submissions must be read in 6 minutes or less by the writer on the evening of September 22. The reading may be live-streamed or recorded. Please review the full submission requirements available at www.bluesage.org. Contact the Blue Sage Center at 970-527-7243 for more information.

Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford. The July-August StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is I’m the Biggest Thing in the Ocean by Kevin Sherry. When a giant squid takes inventory of all of the creatures in the ocean, he realizes that he’s way bigger than most of them! Of course, there are bigger things lurking around . . . but maybe this giant squid with a giant touch of hubris doesn’t really care?Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the libraries during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783 for more information.

Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge. The July-August StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is The Little Mouse, the Red Ripe Strawberry, and the Big Hungry Bear by Don and Audrey Wood. Little Mouse loves strawberries, but so does the big hungry bear. . . How will Little Mouse stop the bear from eating his freshly picked, red, ripe strawberry? Find out how the story goes on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 for more information.

Sweitzer Lake StoryWalk® in Delta. The July-August StoryWalk® book at Sweitzer Lake State Park is Spike: The Penguin with Rainbow Hair by Sarah Cullen and Carmen Ellis. From the moment that Spike pecked through his shell, everyone was staring at him. Why? Well, with a rainbow mohawk, it would be hard not to! Spike just wants to fit in and embarks on a journey to try to make himself less noticeable. Join Spike as he tries everything he can think of to blend in. Find out how the story goes on the Sweitzer Lake Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information.

Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss.The July-August StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Don’t Fence Me In by the Black Mesa Cattlewomen. The book features photographs of local children and animals on the farm. Readers will learn about cattle, sheep, goats, tractors, and more! Black Mesa CattleWomen are based out of Crawford and the North Fork Valley, and consist of women with a passion for educating the community about and supporting our local beef industry.Find out how the story goes at the fairgrounds park in Hotchkiss. Then visit the libraries during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk onsocial media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk.

Student Art Show @ Crawford Library. North Fork Montessori School student artwork is on display at Crawford Library through August! Visit the library during normal hours to view student work. Contact the library for more information at 970.399.7783.

Free Rapid Testing Kits and Masks!DeltaCounty Libraries has COVID-19 rapid test kits, KN95 masks, and surgical masks in stock for distribution to the public. Kits and masks are available at the libraries during normal business hours. For more information contact the libraries. Cedaredge @ 970-399.7674. Crawford @ 970-399-7783. Delta @ 970-874-9630. Hotchkiss @ 970-399-7781. Paonia @ 970-399-7881.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting. Delta County Libraries is inviting you to attend this month’s Library Board meeting on Wednesday, August 17 at 4:00pm at Cedaredge Library. Visit www.deltalibraries.orgfor more information and to familiarize yourself with what was discussed last month.

Backpack Charm Activity Kit. Children are invited to Crawford, Hotchkiss, and Paonia libraries in August to pick up a free Backpack Charm Activity Kit. These take-home kits include instructions and supplies for making a baby slider snake charm for your backpack. Kits are available during library hours in August.

Lego Club @ Cedaredge and Delta Libraries.K-5 children are invited to join the LEGO Club! Explore your creativity and master STEM challenges with LEGO. Club meetings take place from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the second Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the third Wednesday of every month.

Book Bundles at Cedaredge and Delta Libraries. Visit Cedaredge and Delta Libraries during normal business hours to check out bundles of children’s books about various subjects, including dinosaurs, holidays, cars, and more!

Weekly Storytimes:

Crawford Library- every Tuesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783. 

Delta Library- every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.

Hotchkiss Library at Memorial Hall- every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Hotchkiss Library at 970.399.7781.

Cedaredge Library- every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674.

Paonia Library- every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881.

Teen Book Club at Cedaredge and Delta Libraries. Teens are invited to the Cedaredge and Delta Libraries to join the teen book club to discuss their favorite books, book series, and authors! The teen book club meets from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the first Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the last Wednesday of every month.

Calling all Teens! The libraries are seeking teen volunteers to help plan programs and projects for teens.Visit the website to apply at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/teen-volunteer-app/

“A Walk in the Park” Book Talk, adults are invited to the Cedaredge Library to meet Disneyland’s first host! Bob D’Arcy joined Disneyland in 1955, giving VIP tours, often in Walt Disney’s own Jeep. Bob will recount some of his wild adventures, from his encounters with Walt Disney and his love affair with Slue Foot Sue, to his tours with celebrities like Jimmy Stewart and The Lone Ranger. After his presentation, Bob will answer questions from the audience and sign copies of his book “A Walk in the Park.” Saturday, August 27 at 11:00am at Cedaredge Library. Contact the library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
 
Book a Librarian at Cedaredge or Delta, schedule a one-on-one research session with a library staff member for individualized help. Please contact the library for more information and to set up an appointment. Cedaredge @ 970.399.7674 or Delta @ 970.874.9630
 
Surface Creek Writers Group, adults are invited to join the Surface Creek Writers Group at Cedaredge Library. Local author Kathy Sparacino will lead the group in critiquing one another’s material and encouraging creative writing projects. The group will meet on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.
 
Digging Your Roots Genealogy Group, whether you are new to genealogy research or an old pro hankering for a conversation with those who share your passion, then the “Digging Your Roots” Genealogy Group is for you! We can help you get your research started, you can share the discoveries you made during this long hiatus, or you can bring a research project or family album you are working on. The Cedaredge Genealogy Group meets on the last Friday of every month from 10:30am to 12:00pm.
 
Delta Library Book Club, join the Delta Library Book Club! The second Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Delta Library. This month’s book is My Antoniaby Willa Catheron Thursday, August 11 at 2:00pm.
 
Bereavement Book Club, join us at Delta Library for HopeWest’s Bereavement Book Club. Discussion topics include death, dying, grief, and mourning through the discussion of various forms of literature. Each month, you can check out the assigned book from the library and then join a moderated group discussion about the book. Our shared experience of missing our loved ones helps us to heal. The group meets the third Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Delta Library. This book club is moderated by Claire Dauwe, HopeWest Bereavement & Youth Coordinator. This month’s book is A Year of Magical Thinking by Joan Didion on Thursday, August 18.
Hotchkiss Knitters, join the Hotchkiss Knitters for ideas, help, and good company the first and third Wednesday of every month from 10:00am to 12:00pm in the Addams Room of Memorial Hall. Anyone is welcome to join! Contact Hotchkiss Library for more information at 970.399.7781.
 
Fiber Friends Knitting Group, adults are invited to join the Fiber Friends to knit, crochet, and enjoy other forms of fiber arts on the third Saturday of every month from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Paonia Library. The Fiber Friends aim to enhance and support fiber skills in the community. Bring your own supplies. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join! Contact Paonia Library for more information at 970.399.7881.
 
Join the Daytime Book Club at Paonia Library! Each month we will gather in the Community Room to discuss a variety of books based on a monthly theme. Participants pick a book to read that fits the theme and are invited to share a brief (3 min) summary of their pick. All genres are encouraged! The theme for August is ‘land.’ The first Wednesday of every month at 3:00pm. Please contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881 for more information.
 
Join the Evening Book Club at Paonia Library! Each month we will gather in the Community Room to discuss a variety of books compiled by club members. Meets the second Wednesday of every month at 6:30pm. This month’s book is West with Giraffes by Linda Rutledge on Wednesday, August 10.
 
The Friends of the Paonia Library are seeking new board members. Interested applicants can contact Laura Major, Board President of the Friends of the Paonia Library, at 970.314.1124. For more information about the Friends, please visit https://friendspaonialibrary.org/
 
Free Legal Clinics- Delta County Libraries is offering FREE legal clinics for parties who have no attorney on the second Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Patrons can meet with a lawyer by phone or video conference to discuss civil legal cases. Contact the libraries to sign up for an appointment. Cedaredge 970.399.7674. Crawford 970.399.7783. Delta 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss 970.399.778. Paonia 970.399.7881.
 
Checkout Map Kits and State Parks Passes. Plan your next outdoor adventure with resource kits for the Gunnison Basin and the Uncompahgre Plateau, or a pass for Colorado State Parks! Map resource kits and Colorado State Parks passes are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries.
 
Wireless Printing. Send documents or photos from anywhere using a personal computer or device. Prints can be picked up and paid for at any library in Delta County during open hours. Available now at Delta County Libraries.
 
Checkout Hotspots and Chromebooks. Internet hotspots and Chromebook computers are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries. Check them out separately or in tandem for all your internet and computer needs! To learn more, contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org/3d-objects/
Literacy Program: High School Equivalency Testing, for information on High School Equivalency (HiSET®) testing, please contact Gail at 970.234.7175 or gsrebnik@deltalibraries.org. College Exam Proctoring. Do you need a proctor for a college exam? Contact Gail at 970.234.7175 or gsrebnik@deltalibraries.org. Para obtener más información en español, por favor llame a Adriana al 970.874.9630 o por correo electrónico aachavira@deltalibraries.org
 
