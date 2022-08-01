Delta County, Colorado, August 2022. Delta County Libraries offers many informative, educational, and entertaining programs for you and your family to enjoy. For more information, visit the events calendar at www.deltalibraries.org.
Back to School with Britannica. With three levels of learning- Children, Young Adult, and Reference Center-Britannica offers extensive articles, photos, videos, and other features to meet and exceed your online encyclopedia needs. Available with a library card at www.deltalibraries.org.
Harvest of Voices: Call for Submissions. The Blue Sage Literary Committee is seeking original works of poetry, fiction, prose, and non-fiction for presentation at Harvest of Voices, the kickoff event of Mountain Harvest Festival. Entries must be submitted to info@bluesage.orgwith the subject line "HOV Submission" by August 15, 2022. Winning submissions must be read in 6 minutes or less by the writer on the evening of September 22. The reading may be live-streamed or recorded. Please review the full submission requirements available at www.bluesage.org. Contact the Blue Sage Center at 970-527-7243 for more information.
Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford. The July-August StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is I’m the Biggest Thing in the Ocean by Kevin Sherry. When a giant squid takes inventory of all of the creatures in the ocean, he realizes that he’s way bigger than most of them! Of course, there are bigger things lurking around . . . but maybe this giant squid with a giant touch of hubris doesn’t really care?Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the libraries during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783 for more information.
Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge. The July-August StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is The Little Mouse, the Red Ripe Strawberry, and the Big Hungry Bear by Don and Audrey Wood. Little Mouse loves strawberries, but so does the big hungry bear. . . How will Little Mouse stop the bear from eating his freshly picked, red, ripe strawberry? Find out how the story goes on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
Sweitzer Lake StoryWalk® in Delta. The July-August StoryWalk® book at Sweitzer Lake State Park is Spike: The Penguin with Rainbow Hair by Sarah Cullen and Carmen Ellis. From the moment that Spike pecked through his shell, everyone was staring at him. Why? Well, with a rainbow mohawk, it would be hard not to! Spike just wants to fit in and embarks on a journey to try to make himself less noticeable. Join Spike as he tries everything he can think of to blend in. Find out how the story goes on the Sweitzer Lake Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information.
Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss.The July-August StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Don’t Fence Me In by the Black Mesa Cattlewomen. The book features photographs of local children and animals on the farm. Readers will learn about cattle, sheep, goats, tractors, and more! Black Mesa CattleWomen are based out of Crawford and the North Fork Valley, and consist of women with a passion for educating the community about and supporting our local beef industry.Find out how the story goes at the fairgrounds park in Hotchkiss. Then visit the libraries during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk onsocial media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk.
Student Art Show @ Crawford Library. North Fork Montessori School student artwork is on display at Crawford Library through August! Visit the library during normal hours to view student work. Contact the library for more information at 970.399.7783.
Free Rapid Testing Kits and Masks!DeltaCounty Libraries has COVID-19 rapid test kits, KN95 masks, and surgical masks in stock for distribution to the public. Kits and masks are available at the libraries during normal business hours. For more information contact the libraries. Cedaredge @ 970-399.7674. Crawford @ 970-399-7783. Delta @ 970-874-9630. Hotchkiss @ 970-399-7781. Paonia @ 970-399-7881.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting. Delta County Libraries is inviting you to attend this month’s Library Board meeting on Wednesday, August 17 at 4:00pm at Cedaredge Library. Visit www.deltalibraries.orgfor more information and to familiarize yourself with what was discussed last month.
Backpack Charm Activity Kit. Children are invited to Crawford, Hotchkiss, and Paonia libraries in August to pick up a free Backpack Charm Activity Kit. These take-home kits include instructions and supplies for making a baby slider snake charm for your backpack. Kits are available during library hours in August.
Lego Club @ Cedaredge and Delta Libraries.K-5 children are invited to join the LEGO Club! Explore your creativity and master STEM challenges with LEGO. Club meetings take place from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the second Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the third Wednesday of every month.
Book Bundles at Cedaredge and Delta Libraries. Visit Cedaredge and Delta Libraries during normal business hours to check out bundles of children’s books about various subjects, including dinosaurs, holidays, cars, and more!
Weekly Storytimes:
Crawford Library- every Tuesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783.
Delta Library- every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.
Hotchkiss Library at Memorial Hall- every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Hotchkiss Library at 970.399.7781.
Cedaredge Library- every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674.
Paonia Library- every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881.
Teen Book Club at Cedaredge and Delta Libraries. Teens are invited to the Cedaredge and Delta Libraries to join the teen book club to discuss their favorite books, book series, and authors! The teen book club meets from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the first Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the last Wednesday of every month.
Calling all Teens! The libraries are seeking teen volunteers to help plan programs and projects for teens.Visit the website to apply at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/teen-volunteer-app/