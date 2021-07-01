Delta County Libraries offers many informative, educational, and entertaining programs for you and your family to enjoy. For more information, visit Delta County Libraries website at www.deltalibraries.org. For hours of operation and what to know before you visit, go to www.deltalibraries.org/libraries-reopen.
•Concert at Delicious Orchards. Delta County Libraries Foundation is co-hosting live music with Delicious Orchards. Join us for a night of great live music while supporting your local library district! Friday, July 30 at 7:30 pm at Delicious Orchards.
•Paonia Library Closed for Cherry Days. Paonia Library is closed on Saturday, July 3 for Cherry Days so that we can join in the celebration. Come downtown and see us at the Parade! While we are away, visit our website for downloadable books, audiobooks, music, movies, and more.
•Voices of the Western Slope: Public Lands of the Western Slope. Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center and Delta County Libraries present “Voices of the Western Slope,” a series of entertaining, engaging, and informative presentations on noteworthy topics of the Western Slope. The July program, Public Lands of the Western Slope and Beyond, is presented by Ben Katz, of The Western Slope Conservation Center. The public lands and waters of the western slope are some of our greatest assets. Ben will take us on a virtual tour of our watershed and explore the many species who live here! He will also explain the different types of public lands, who manages them, and how we can best enjoy them so that they remain wild for future generations. Join us for the in-person event on Thursday, July 8 at 6 pm at Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center. There is a recommended donation of $10 per person to cover presentation costs. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 399.7674 or Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center at 856-9195.
•Summer Reading Program Registration. Are you looking for something FUN to do this summer? Registration for the 2021 Summer Reading Program is open and participation is FREE. Sign up in-person at the libraries or online to start your summer adventure!
•All Ages Writing Contest. Submit your story to the “Tails and Tales” Writing Contest this summer for a chance to get your work published! Submissions will be accepted Tuesday, June 1 through Saturday, July 17. The winning entries in every age category will be published in the August edition of the High Country Spotlight! For more information and submission guidelines, contact the libraries or visit the Summer Reading Program page at deltalibraries.org.
•All Ages Reading Challenge. Register for the 2021 Summer Reading Program and take the reading challenge! Children and teens can complete 12 hours of reading over the summer and submit a reading log for a prize. Adults can fill out weekly reading slips to be entered into weekly and grand prize drawings. Visit the libraries or www.deltalibraries.org to register for the program and access the reading log.
•Walk-a-Story with Tortoise and Hare. Families are invited to the four StoryWalks® in Delta County for a fun outdoor scavenger hunt, a children’s story book, and great prizes for participating! The schedule and StoryWalk® locations are as follows:
• Crawford State Park StoryWalk®. Tuesday, July 6 from 9-11 am
• Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss. Tuesday, July 6 from 1-3 pm
• Sweitzer Lake State Park StoryWalk® in Delta. Tuesday, July 13 from 9-11 am
• Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge. Tuesday, July 13 from 1-3 pm
•Children’s Reading Challenge. Children can checkout library materials and complete fun activities over the summer for a prize! Pick up a checklist from any library or visit the Summer Reading Program page at www.deltalibraries.org.
•“Tails and Tales” Scavenger Hunt. Embark on a journey at home and in your community for a chance to win awesome prizes! Pick up a list of questions from the library to guide you on your hunt or visit the Summer Reading Program page at www.deltalibraries.org.
•Fun and Games Animal Kit. Children are invited to the libraries in July to pick up an interactive animal-themed activity kit that the whole family can enjoy! The preschool kit includes a nursery rhyme book, Bingo game, animal book, crayons, and crafts. The K-5th grade kit includes all materials and supplies to build a catapult, play Bingo, and create an animal keychain. Pick up a kit during library hours in July while supplies last!
•Digital Escape Rooms. Teens are invited to participate in a series of Digital Escape Rooms throughout the summer! Some rooms are based on popular book titles and others are based on the 2021 Summer Reading Program theme. Visit www.deltalibraries.org for links to all the escape rooms and good luck!
•Create-Your-Own-Escape Kit. Teens are invited to the libraries to pick up a FREE activity kit that includes a blank journal, gel pen, and instructions for creating a digital escape room! Available in June and July during library hours.
•Teen Video Challenge. Teens are invited to participate in the annual Teen Video Challenge for a chance to win $200! Create and submit a video of one-minute or less that promotes libraries and reading. This year's theme is "Tails and Tales." Submissions will be accepted June 1 through August 6. Contact the libraries for more information or visit the Summer Reading Program page at deltalibraries.org.
•Tales of the Wild BINGO. Join us in July to play Tales of the Wild BINGO at the libraries! Visit any library in Delta County to pick up a BINGO card beginning July 1. During the month of July, mark your card when you see animals in the wild, read about them, or watch a movie about them. Once you win BINGO, turn in your card to the library to win a book, library tote, wildlife guide, or other cool prize! Remember to mark the interactive map of Delta County posted at every library with your wildlife sightings!
•DCPLD Board of Trustees Meeting. Delta County Libraries is inviting you to attend this month’s Library Board meeting on Wednesday, July 21 at 4 pm, location to be determined. Visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information and to familiarize yourself with what was discussed last month.
•Fiber Friends Knitting Group. Adults are invited to join the Fiber Friends to knit, crochet, and enjoy other forms of fiber arts the third Wednesday of every month from noon to 2 pm at Paonia Library. The Fiber Friends aim to enhance and support fiber skills in the community. Bring your own supplies. All ages and skills are welcome to join! Contact Paonia Library for more information at 399-7881.
•Free Legal Clinics. Delta County Libraries is offering FREE legal clinics for parties who have no attorney on the second Thursday of every month from 2-5 pm. Patrons can meet with an attorney from home, by phone or computer link, to discuss civil legal cases. Contact the libraries to sign up for an appointment. Cedaredge 399.7674. Crawford 399.7783. Delta 874.9630. Hotchkiss 399.778. Paonia 399-7881.
•Checkout Map Kits and State Parks Passes. Plan your next outdoor adventure with resource kits for the Gunnison Basin and the Uncompahgre Plateau or visit a Colorado State Park! Map resource kits and Colorado State Parks passes are available for a one- week checkout from the libraries.
•Checkout Hotspots and Chromebooks. Internet hotspots and Chromebook computers are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries. Check them out separately or in tandem for all your internet and computer needs! To learn more, contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org/3d-objects/.
•Grand Masters Take-Home Kit @ Cedaredge Library. Cedaredge Library is partnering with Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center to offer free Grand Masters take-home kits. The kits will highlight a different artist each month and contain information on the artist, video links, and materials to create your own masterpiece. Available during library hours in June and July. If you would like, share your masterpiece by tagging us on social media (#DeltaCountyLibraries).
•Outdoor Storytimes
Storytime is back! Children, ages 0-5, and their caretakers are invited to join us for outdoor Storytimes throughout the summer. Storytime introduces children to the joy of reading, through stories, activities, movement, music, and play.
Cedaredge Town Park. Tuesday, July 13 at 10:30 am. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970-399-7674.
Crawford Library. Tuesday, July 13 at 10:30 am. For more information, contact Crawford Library at 970-399-7783.
Delta Library. Wednesday, July 7 and 21 at 10:30 am. For more information, contact Delta Library at 970-874-9630.
Fairgrounds Park in Hotchkiss. Tuesday, July 28 at 10:30 am. For more information, contact Hotchkiss Library at 970-399-7781.
Paonia Library. Wednesday, July 7 and 21 at 10:30 am. For more information, contact Paonia Library at 970-399-7881.
•StoryWalks®
Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge. The July-August StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is Polar Bear! Polar Bear! What Do You Hear? by Bill Martin and Eric Carle. Children will chant the rhythmic words. They’ll make the sounds the animals make. And they’ll pretend to be the zoo animals featured in the book– look at the last page! Find out how the story goes on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library for a free take-home activity kit! Contact Cedaredge Library at 970-399-7674 for more information.
Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford. The July-August StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is Wish by Chris Saunders. Rabbit cannot decide what to wish for, so he asks his friends Mouse, Fox, and Bear what they would do if they had a wish. Being selfless and kind, Rabbit grants all three wishes to his friends. They are so grateful for his kindness and generosity, they share their wishes with him. Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the library for a free take-home activity kit! Contact Crawford Library at 970-399-7783 for more information.
•Literacy Program
High School Equivalency. For information on High School Equivalency (HiSET®) testing, please contact Gail at 970.234.7175 or gsrebnik@deltalibraries.org.
•College Exam Proctoring. Contact Gail at 970.234.7175 or gsrebnik@deltalibraries.org.
Para obtener más información en español, por favor llame a Adriana al 970-874-9630 o por correo electrónico a achavira@deltalibraries.org