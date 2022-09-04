Delta County Libraries offers many informative, educational, and entertaining programs for you and your family to enjoy. For more information, visit the events calendar at www.deltalibraries.org.
Explora for Students:
Explora provides a safe, trustworthy environment for students to look up articles and facts for research papers, class projects, or homework. Available for free with a library card at www.deltalibraries.org.
Harvest of Voices Performance:
The Blue Sage Literary Committee presents the 2022 Harvest of Voices performance, the kickoff event of Mountain Harvest Festival. Thursday, September 22 at 6:00pm at Sage Alley and live-streamed to Curtis Hall. For more information and ticketing please visit www.bluesage.org or contact the Blue Sage Center for the Arts at 970.527.7243.
Free Rapid Testing Kits and Masks! Delta County Libraries has COVID-19 rapid test kits, KN95 masks, and surgical masks in stock for distribution to the public. Kits and masks are available at the libraries during normal business hours. For more information contact the libraries. Cedaredge @ 970-399.7674. Crawford @ 970-399-7783. Delta @ 970-874- 9630. Hotchkiss @ 970-399-7781. Paonia @ 970-399-7881.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting: Delta County Libraries is inviting you to attend this month’s Library Board meeting on Wednesday, September 21 at 4:00pm at Crawford Library. Visit www.deltalibraries.org for more information and to familiarize yourself with what was discussed last month.
Banned Books BINGO:
Play a game of Banned Books BINGO in celebration of Banned Books Week! Pick up a BINGO card at Cedaredge or Delta Libraries in September to learn about and read banned books. Turn in your completed card after reading enough banned books for a BINGO! There will be a prize drawing at the end of October.
Lego Club at Cedaredge and Delta Libraries: K-5 children are invited to join the LEGO Club! Explore your creativity and master STEM challenges with LEGO. Club meetings take place from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the second Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the third Wednesday of every month.
Book Bundles at Cedaredge and Delta Libraries: Visit Cedaredge and Delta Libraries during normal business hours to check out bundles of children’s books about various subjects, including dinosaurs, holidays, cars, and more!
Weekly Storytimes:
Crawford Library. Every Tuesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783.
Delta Library. Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.
Hotchkiss Library @ Memorial Hall. Every Wednesday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Hotchkiss Library at 970.399.7781.
Cedaredge Library. Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674.
Paonia Library. Every Thursday at 10:30am. For more information, contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881.
Teen Book Club at Cedaredge and Delta Libraries: Teens are invited to the Cedaredge and Delta Libraries to join the teen book club to discuss their favorite books, book series, and authors! The teen book club meets from 4:00pm to 5:00pm at Cedaredge Library on the first Thursday of every month and at Delta Library on the last Wednesday of every month.
Calling all Teens! The libraries are seeking teen volunteers to help plan programs and projects for teens. Visit the website to apply at https://deltalibraries.org/forms/teen- volunteer-app/.
Modern Day Agriculture on the Western Slope: Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center and Delta County Libraries present “Voices of the Western Slope,” a series of entertaining, engaging, and informative presentations on noteworthy topics of the Western Slope. The September program is Modern Day Agriculture on the Western Slope, presented by Larry Traubel. Traubel has over 50 years of experience in the agriculture industry and will give a 30-minute presentation on current agricultural practices on the Western Slope, followed by a 30-minute Q&A session and open discussion. Join us for the in-person event on Tuesday, September 13 at 6pm at Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a recommended donation of $10 per person at the door. For more information, contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 or Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center at 970.856.9195.
Preserving the Harvest:
Savoring summer’s freshest fruits, vegetables, and herbs well into the cold weather is easy with a little canning and preserving knowledge – and preserving is a lot less intimidating than you think. There is nothing like opening a jar of fresh, sunny peaches in the middle of a cold, dark January! Join Chef Elizabeth Buckingham for this fun class where you’ll learn the basics of preserving, including water bath canning, freezing, pickling, and dehydrating. We’ll taste lots of delicious jams, chutneys, salsas, pickles and more, and you’ll leave class ready to preserve your own seasonal bounty. Recipe handouts and generous food samples served! Saturday, September 24 at 11:00am at Cedaredge Library. Contact the library for more information at 970.399.7674. Sponsored by the Friends of the Cedaredge Library.
Cedaredge Craft Group: Adults are invited to Cedaredge Library to join a social group for all crafty types! Meet with other crafters, show off your crafts, and share resources. Anyone may attend, even if they are not currently crafting! This group meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays from 10am to 12pm at Cedaredge Library.
Surface Creek Writers Group: Adults are invited to join the Surface Creek Writers Group at Cedaredge Library. Local author Kathy Sparacino will lead the group in critiquing one another’s material and encouraging creative writing projects. The group will meet on the first and third Thursdays of every month from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.
Digging Your Roots Genealogy Group: Whether you are new to genealogy research or an old pro hankering for a conversation with those who share your passion, then the “Digging Your Roots” Genealogy Group is for you! We can help you get your research started, you can share the discoveries you made during this long hiatus, or you can bring a research project or family album you are working on. The Cedaredge Genealogy Group meets on the last Friday of every month from 10:30am to 12:00pm.
Book a Librarian at Cedaredge or Delta: Schedule a one-on-one research session with a library staff member for individualized help. Please contact the library for more information and to set up an appointment. Cedaredge @ 970.399.7674 or Delta @ 970.874.9630.
Delta Library Book Club: Join the Delta Library Book Club! The second Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Delta Library. This month’s book is The Boy on the Wooden Box by Leon Loyson on Thursday, September 8 at 2:00pm.
Bereavement Book Club:
Join us at Delta Library for HopeWest’s Bereavement Book Club. Discussion topics include death, dying, grief, and mourning through the discussion of various forms of literature. Each month, you can check out the assigned book from the library and then join a moderated group discussion about the book. Our shared experience of missing our loved ones helps us to heal. The group meets the third Thursday of every month from 2:30pm to 4:30pm at Delta Library. This book club is moderated by Claire Dauwe, HopeWest Bereavement & Youth Coordinator. This month’s book is When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi on Thursday, September 15.
Hotchkiss Knitters: Do you knit or crochet? Join the Hotchkiss Knitters for ideas, help, and good company the first and third Wednesday of every month from 10:00am to 12:00pm in the Addams Room of Memorial Hall. Anyone is welcome to join! Contact Hotchkiss Library for more information at 970.399.7781.
Fiber Friends Knitting Group: Adults are invited to join the Fiber Friends to knit, crochet, and enjoy other forms of fiber arts on the third Saturday of every month from 12:00pm to 2:00pm at Paonia Library. The Fiber Friends aim to enhance and support fiber skills in the community. Bring your own supplies. All ages and skill levels are welcome to join! Contact Paonia Library for more information at 970.399.7881.
Daytime Book Club at Paonia:
Join the Daytime Book Club at Paonia Library! Each month we will gather in the Community Room to discuss a variety of books based on a monthly theme. Participants pick a book to read that fits the theme and are invited to share a brief (3 min) summary of their pick. All genres are encouraged! The theme for September is ‘underground.’ The first Wednesday of every month at 3:00pm. Please contact Paonia Library at 970.399.7881 for more information.
Evening Book Club at Paonia: Join the Evening Book Club at Paonia Library! Each month we will gather in the Community Room to discuss a variety of books compiled by club members. Meets the second Wednesday of every month at 6:30pm. This month’s book is The Mosquito: A Human History of Our Deadliest Predator by Timothy C. Winegard on Wednesday, September 14.
Service Announcements:
Free Legal Clinics: Delta County Libraries is offering FREE legal clinics for parties who have no attorney on the second Thursday of every month from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. Patrons can meet with a lawyer by phone or video conference to discuss civil legal cases. Contact the libraries to sign up for an appointment. Cedaredge 970.399.7674. Crawford 970.399.7783. Delta 970.874.9630. Hotchkiss 970.399.778. Paonia 970.399.7881.
Checkout Map Kits and State Parks Passes. Plan your next outdoor adventure with resource kits for the Gunnison Basin and the Uncompahgre Plateau, or a pass for Colorado State Parks! Map resource kits and Colorado State Parks passes are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries.
Wireless Printing. Send documents or photos from anywhere using a personal computer or device. Prints can be picked up and paid for at any library in Delta County during open hours. Available now at Delta County Libraries.
Checkout Hotspots and Chromebooks. Internet hotspots and Chromebook computers are available for a one-week checkout from the libraries. Check them out separately or in tandem for all your internet and computer needs! To learn more, contact the libraries or visit www.deltalibraries.org/3d-objects/.
StoryWalks®
Surface Creek Trail StoryWalk® in Cedaredge. The September-October StoryWalk® book on the Surface Creek Trail is Goose Girl by Joe and Matrice McLellan. Many years ago, by a lake in Northern Canada, a young girl named Marie found a wordless understanding with a special goose that would change her life. A gentle and moving story of love, faith and letting go. Find out how the story goes on the Surface Creek Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Cedaredge Library at 970.399.7674 for more information.
Crawford State Park StoryWalk® in Crawford. The September-October StoryWalk® book on the trail at Crawford State Park is Superworm by Julia Donaldson. Toad in trouble? Beetle in a jam? Never fear -- Superworm is here! And he's wiggling to the rescue! But when Superworm is captured by a wicked Wizard Lizard, will his friends find a way to help their favorite superhero escape? Find out how the story goes on the trail at Crawford State Park, then visit the libraries during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Crawford Library at 970.399.7783 for more information.
Sweitzer Lake StoryWalk® in Delta. The September-October StoryWalk® book at Sweitzer Lake State Park is The Busy Tree by Jennifer Ward and illustrated by Lisa Falkenstern. Spectacular illustrations rendered in oil paint, and a rhyming text that describes a tree’s activities from its roots to its branches, introduce young readers to the amazing activities that go on in a tree. Acorns nibbled by chipmunks, ants scurrying across a trunk, a spider spinning a web, leaves “breathing out air for all to breathe in”—everything adds up to a “busy tree” for all to “come and see.” Find out how the story goes on the Sweitzer Lake Trail, then visit the library during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk. Contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630 for more information.
Fairgrounds StoryWalk® in Hotchkiss. The September-October StoryWalk® book at the Delta County Fairgrounds in Hotchkiss is Apples by Gail Gibbons. Discover the well-loved tradition of growing and picking apples – a fruit that has been in existence for about two million years. Explore the history of the apple but also the way that families and farmers grow and care for apple trees today, from planting to selling, to turning them into delicious treats and using them for classic games like bobbing for apples on Halloween. Detailed pictures introduce readers to the botany of apples too. Experience colorful depictions of apple blossom pollination, the growth process of apples, and several panels of the different kinds of apples around the world. Learn how to plant and care for your own apple tree with step-by-step instructions. Then use the apple pie recipe also included to celebrate a job well done! Find out how the story goes at the fairgrounds park in Hotchkiss. Then visit the libraries during open hours for books and activities to take home with you! Let us know that you enjoyed the book by completing a survey and sharing a photo from your walk on social media with the hashtags #DeltaCountyLibraries #StoryWalk.
High School Equivalency Classes. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10:00am at Delta Library. For more information and to sign up, please contact Delta Library at 970.874.9630.
Literacy Program
High School Equivalency Testing:
For information on High School Equivalency (HiSET®) testing, please contact Gail at 970.234.7175 or gsrebnik@deltalibraries.org.
English Language Learning Classes. Classes start September 27 at Delta Library. Contact the Delta Library for information on class orientation and registration.
College Exam Proctoring. Do you need a proctor for a college exam? Contact Gail at 970.234.7175 or gsrebnik@deltalibraries.org.
Para obtener más información en español, por favor llame a Adriana al 970.874.9630 o por correo electrónico a achavira@deltalibraries.org.
