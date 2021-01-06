In an effort to help students prepare for their future, CollegeDrive Test Prep & Tutoring is pleased to offer the 2020-2021CollegeDrive Scholarship Competition.
CollegeDrive will award a scholarship of $1,500 to a student who plans to attend college in 2021. The deadline to submit scholarship applications is March 1, 2021, and the winner will be notified by April 15th.
Ben Baron, CollegeDrive’s CEO, explains the company’s rationale for the annual scholarship program: “As an education company committed to preparing students for their future, CollegeDrive celebrates educational opportunities and recognizes the importance of higher education in helping individuals reach their greatest potential. The Scholarship Program is a way we can encourage students to think about their future goals as they take their next steps in life.”
To compete for the scholarship, students must complete the application and submit a qualifying entry of either an essay or other creative expression posted on social media. Posts must be made on one of the following platforms: Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok, along with #CollegeDriveScholarship. Students are asked to describe a moral dilemma they have faced in their life and how they handled it.
For more information and complete competition rules, visit:CollegeDrive.com/scholarship
About CollegeDrive – CollegeDrive offers a variety of services designed to help students achieve educational success and confidence in future endeavors. Whether a student needs preparation for the SAT or ACT, help with academic challenges, or college consulting services, CollegeDrive is here to help. Since its inception in 2010, CollegeDrive has grown into a local educational leader, having been trusted by more than 10,000 families.SAT/ACT Test Prep classes and tutoring are available at CollegeDrive’s 12 area centers and at local schools through our many partnerships. For more information, visit CollegeDrive.com
