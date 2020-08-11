Rimrock Cattle Company/Ron Suprise and Delta County Republicans announced that they will co-sponsor an informational meeting regarding wolf introduction, which is a November 2020 ballot issue, GOP chair Roger Bentley noted that wolves are making their way back into Colorado without assistance or costly taxpayer programs. “We don't oppose this natural migration,” he noted. “But we want people to be informed about the expensive and artificial introduction of a type of wolf that never previously existed here. We urge the public to attend this Power Point presentation by Denny Behrens about a program that may place a burden on Western Slope activities.”
The outdoor meeting at Graystone, 21565 North Road, Eckert will be held on Saturday, August 15. Dinner (by donation, please RSVP to 970/275-9537 ASAP) will begin at 6:00, and the presentation will start at 7:15. The public is invited to attend. “Attendance will be limited to 50% of capacity, so come early to be assured of a space,” said Bentley, “and bring your lawn chair.”
This information was provided by the Rimrock Cattle Company and DCRCC.
2020 Local Living Guide
Latest e-Edition
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Online Classifieds
Featured Businesses
Hotchkiss
Currently Open
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
Find a local business
Featured Businesses
Hotchkiss
Currently Open
High Country Shopper Bringing buyer and seller together since 1978
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc