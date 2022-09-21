Strolling through Heritage Hall during fair week offers a grand collection of visual delights; the jewel-like colors of peaches, tomatoes, peppers, jams and jellies, pickles and honeys, are on display alongside cannily crafted quilts, kids’ arts and crafts, carefully constructed cakes and breads, photography and painting. Heritage Hall is open to one and all in Delta County to tout their wares, show off their skills and compete against themselves and others in the domestic and horticultural arts of baking, needlework, brewing, and gardening, as well as the creative arts. The prizes are ceremonial, sources of pride to the talented recipients. The first place cash prize in the Crafts Department M, for example, amounts to the hefty sum of $5. But the acknowledgement brings prestige and pride to the winner. The glory is in the recognition of accomplishment.
The 2022 Delta County Fair is celebrating its 116th anniversary and remains a vibrant link to the county’s past, connecting that unique history with the ongoing presence and growth of Delta County's agronomy and husbandry. According to the Colorado Historical Newspaper website, the county fair was initially located in Delta and moved to Hotchkiss in 1913. The Paonia Newspaper (“The Core of the Apple Country”) notes in the August 5, 1910 issue that “last year the committee on exhibits was worked to death the first day of the fair up until almost midnight and a portion of the second day.” That is surely a condition with which fair committees through the years up to the present can sympathize! The array of categories and the organizational work involved in judging require a board acting out of love of the fair.
As well as displaying the exhibits, Heritage Hall hosts additional activities. The judging and interviews for Heritage Hall exhibitors will take place on Friday, July 29 at 9 am. Participants in the 4H/FFA Horse Show complete the written test in the hall on Thursday, July 28, at 7 pm. Fair judges interview premium exhibitors on Saturday, July 30, at 9am. The 4-H Fashion Review for competitors is presented, with fashionable aplomb, on Saturday, July 29, at 3 pm. Heritage Hall open-class entries take place on Tuesday, August 2, at 8 am and will close at 7 pm.
Heritage Hall is an integral hub for the activities that contribute to a memorable fair week. The homespun arts are those that sustain us, feed us, entertain us and clothe us and the exhibits at the Hall celebrate local talent and interests. If your garlic looks exceptional this year, by all means, register that bulb. If your son or daughter painted a genius portrait, sign them up. Are your cakes or breads works of art? Don’t be shy, give your neighbors the opportunity to oooh and aaah. If you made it, bring it!
Robbie Winne, author of this article and many others, passed away this July. She was an invaluable employee, a stalwart friend and a singularly wonderful. She is deeply missed by the Shopper family and the community at large in Delta County.
