Cowboy Caviar

What You’ll Need

2 cans black eyed peas rinsed & drained

1 can black beans rinsed & drained

1 can garbanzo beans rinsed & drained

1 can sweet yellow corn drained

1 can sweet white corn drained

2 stalks of celery finely chopped

2 small/medium cucumbers cut up

1 bunch of cilantro, chopped

Dressing

2/3 cup white wine vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

What You’ll Do

Combine all top ingredients in a large bowl.

Mix together all dressing ingredients in a separate bowl and mix well.

Pour dressing over other ingredients and stir.

Place in refrigerator for a few hours stirring occasionally. Best the next day!