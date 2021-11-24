Cowboy Caviar

What You’ll Need
2 cans black eyed peas rinsed & drained
1 can black beans rinsed & drained
1 can garbanzo beans rinsed & drained
1 can sweet yellow corn drained
1 can sweet white corn drained
2 stalks of celery finely chopped
2 small/medium cucumbers cut up
1 bunch of cilantro, chopped
Dressing
2/3 cup white wine vinegar
1/2 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
What You’ll Do
Combine all top ingredients in a large bowl.
Mix together all dressing ingredients in a separate bowl and mix well.
Pour dressing over other ingredients and stir.
Place in refrigerator for a few hours stirring occasionally. Best the next day!
