The effort by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to preserve native fish species was aided for a seventh consecutive year by the Ridgway State Park Smallmouth Bass Tournament.
Licensed anglers walked away with big cash prizes after the tournament, which was held July 10 through Aug. 8. While only 25 anglers participated, down from nearly 80 just two years ago, 1,690 smallmouth bass were removed from Ridgway Reservoir, almost 200 more than in 2019.
This year’s tournament helped reduce the population of the non-native fish by an estimated 66%, reducing their chance of damaging native fish species in downstream rivers.
“This estimate indicates that we have reduced the population by more than 90% from its high of nearly 3,900 smallmouth bass in 2016,” said CPW Area Aquatic Biologist Eric Gardunio, who started the tournament as a way to remove the non-native fish from the reservoir. “The tournament is meeting its goal of reducing this illegally introduced population of smallmouth bass to limit their probability of moving downstream into critical endangered species habitat in the Gunnison River, where they would be likely to do harm.
“I want to say thank you to the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB), Tri-County Water and CPW staff from Area 18, Ridgway State Park and the Aquatic Section who have been integral to the tournament’s success.”
The purpose of the annual tournament is to protect native fish and water users downstream of the reservoir. Smallmouth bass, introduced illegally to Ridgway Reservoir more than a decade ago, are predator fish that can survive in Western Slope rivers, including the Uncompahgre River which flows from the reservoir. There is a significant risk of smallmouth bass escaping from the reservoir into the river where they could consume native fish species that are found nowhere else in the world. Smallmouth bass have escaped other impoundments in western Colorado and are adversely affecting populations of native fish in several rivers.
Gardunio said a project is anticipated to begin this winter to further the goal of keeping smallmouth bass from making their way downstream out of the reservoir.
“A collaborative effort with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the water users will install an escapement barrier around the spillway that will further isolate this population,” Gardunio said.
This year’s tournament saw two familiar anglers lead the charge. Chase Nicholson of Ouray turned in 936 smallmouth bass, while Lawrence Cieslewicz of Montrose turned in 649. Nicholson earned the top prize of $5,000, while Cieslewicz earned $3,000 for second place. Nicholson has now won three years in a row, while Cieslewicz has also been the runner-up each of the last three tournaments.
Third place went to Delta's Chris Cady, who earned $500 for turning in 28 fish. As an added bonus, the top three also earned a free annual pass to Colorado’s state parks.
The largest fish prize went to Don Turk, who claimed $500 for a 15½-inch fish.
Every angler who turned in a fish was entered into a raffle, and the raffle grand prize was awarded to Dennis Bollig, who took home $500. The second-place raffle prize was awarded to five anglers. Turk, Trevor LaBorde, Ken Dolezal, Derrick LaPee and Aylin Ramirez each earned $100.
“By participating in the tournament and removing smallmouth bass, anglers actively help with wildlife management in Colorado,” Gardunio said. “Anglers have been very effective at removing these fish in these tournaments the last seven summers, and we appreciate their assistance. There are no bag or possession limits on smallmouth bass at Ridgway, and we encourage anglers to keep these fish outside of the tournament window, as well.”
Ridgway State Park, located about 20 miles south of Montrose in southwest Colorado, is one of the state’s most beautiful parks. Camping, playgrounds, hiking trails, picnic areas, a swim beach, boating and river fishing are available. Entry to the park is $9 per vehicle; rates for camping range from $28-$41, and yurt camping costs $90. An $80 annual pass provides entrance to all 42 Colorado State Parks.
For more information on Ridgway State Park, go to https://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/parks/Ridgway/Pages/default.aspx
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.