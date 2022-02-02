The Magic Circle Theater presents, FROZEN JR. Looking for boys and girls to audition ages 10+. All roles are available, including Elsa, and Anna! Auditions will be held at the Magic Circle Theater, Sunday, February 20 at 2 pm, and Monday, February 21, at 6:30 pm! We have several roles to fill, so come on down to the theater, and give it your best shot! Audition packets will be available in front of the theater, starting, February 1st . We hope to see you there. We're very excited for this family fun musical, full of magic, songs, and laughter! You don't wanna miss it! ❄
