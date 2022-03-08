The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests’ Ouray Ranger District and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office, finalized an Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Baldy Mountain Landscape Resiliency and Habitat Improvement project in Ouray County. The decision signals the kickoff of implementation of fuels reduction activities on up to 6,106 acres to benefit wildlife habitat, reduce fuels both within and outside of the wildland urban interface and improve landscape resiliency. The project will take place over approximately five years and provides for maintenance treatments in future years.
Mechanical treatment implementation is scheduled to begin this summer on the north end of the project area. Treatments will provide quality summer elk habitat and prepare the area for future prescribed fire. The focus will shift to improvement of bighorn sheep habitat and fuels reductions in the wildland urban interface as treatments transition to the south end. The earliest prescribed burning would occur is 2023.
“This decision allows us to conduct much-needed treatment in dead, dying and overgrown stands at a more landscape scale, including areas within the wildland urban interface,” said Ouray District Ranger, Dana Gardunio. “This will enhance forest health and wildlife habitat as well as maintain fuel breaks important for public and firefighter safety.”
“The Baldy Mountain project has fostered collaboration across jurisdictional boundaries, enabling us to leverage staff expertise and financial resources with other agencies and private landowners to reduce hazardous fuel loads, support landscape resilience and improve public safety,” said BLM Field Manager, Suzanne Copping.
The project has been closely coordinated with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Mullin’s Ranch, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Ouray County, Colorado State Forest Service, West Region Wildfire Council, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and private landowners.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service plans to contribute approximately $130,000 toward implementation this year. This includes grants from Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The National Forest Foundation (NFF) is a key coordination partner for the project. They will work closely with the GMUG and partners to fundraise and build capacity for implementation and expand collaboration and communication with partners, landowners and community members that will support mutual goals of shared stewardship.
If you are a private landowner in the area and interested in learning how you could get involved and treat your property for fuels reduction and/or wildlife habitat improvements, please contact Maddie Rehn, NFF Project Coordinator at mrehn@nationalforests.org, (970) 222-3709 or Luke Holguin, GMUG Wildlife Biologist at luke.holguin@usda.gov, (970) 327- 4261.
For project specific information, please visit: https://www.nationalforests.org/regional-programs/rocky-mountain-region/baldy-mountain-landscape-resiliency-and-habitat-improvement-project or https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=58554
