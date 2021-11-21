This endangered black-footed ferret popped up in a homeowner's garage in Pueblo West on Monday. The homeowner coaxed it into a box and called Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officers and biologists examined it and determined it was among 9 black-footed ferrets released on the nearby Walker Ranch two weeks ago. After deeming it healthy, CPW officers re-released it on a prairie dog colony on the ranch.

Photo courtesy of Colorado Parks and Wildlife