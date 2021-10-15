With a showcase of spooky classical masterpieces, the Valley Symphony Association Orchestra kicks off the VSA’s jubilee season with two performances of Disney’s groundbreaking marriage of symphonic music and animation, “Fantasia,” featuring magnificent classical repertoire from the original 1940 movie. Concerts will be held Saturday, October 23 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 24 at 3pm at the Montrose Pavilion.
The VSA is a regional all-volunteer arts organization in its landmark 50th season. Musicians of all ages and walks of life hail from throughout the Uncompahgre, Grand, and North Fork Valleys and throughout the Western Slope.
“The music we perform is timeless and enduring—just like Fantasia,” VSA board president Hartland Clubb said. “And with ticket prices for students at just $5, young people can attend this concert that features iconic music from this masterpiece.” Adult tickets are $20 presale, and $25 at the door.
The concert partner for the 50th season opening concert is Go Big Banners, a local Montrose business that specializes in large format printing. “We relied heavily on the assistance and guidance provided by Go Big Banners when we started a public awareness push in the last few years,” VSA board member Priscilla Fry said. “Owner Ken Holyfield and his delightful staff have been instrumental in helping us bring awareness to the VSA orchestra and chorus concert series since 2014 through well-designed, easy to read, and strategically-placed banners.”
For information, upcoming concerts, the audition process, and tickets, visit the VSA on Facebook @valleysymphonyassociation or ValleySymphony.org. Tickets are also available in Delta at Clubb’s (502 Main St) and in Montrose at Our Town Matters Business Center (1245 E Main St). Other inquiries may be directed to 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
