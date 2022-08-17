The area’s largest senior expo returns with free admission, live music, savory food, community resources and big giveaways!
Free admission, prize giveaways every half hour, free food and live entertainment await at the Montrose-Delta BeaconFest Boomer & Senior Fair. BEACON Senior News’ mature lifestyle show takes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Dr.
Attendees can visit directly with more than 60 local and national service providers and agencies on topics such as health care, recreation, Medicare, housing, care options and more. Additionally, they can learn straight from the experts in various informative seminars.
Robin Freed and the Harps in Motion Ensemble, The Hubwheelers and Black Canyon Twirlers and other local favorites will perform live from the stage. Thousands of dollars’ worth of door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes.
At 12 p.m., don’t miss the chance to honor six local volunteers at the highly anticipated Volunteer of the Year ceremony. These volunteers will be recognized for their contributions to community organizations, and the reader-selected Volunteer of the Year will be revealed.
For more information about BeaconFest, call 970-243-8829 or visit www.BeaconFest.BeaconSeniorNews.com.
Keeping up with western Colorado’s growing retiree population, BeaconFest is the largest annual mature lifestyle expo in Colorado. Montrose-Delta BeaconFest is sponsored by BEACON Senior News, VOA, Humana and Elk Ridge.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.