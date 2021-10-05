Free admission, prize giveaways every half hour, free food and live entertainment await at theMontrose-Delta BeaconFest Boomer & Senior Fair. BEACON Senior News’ mature lifestyle showtakes place from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Montrose Pavilion, 1800 PavilionDr.
Attendees can visit directly with more than 60 local and national service providers and agencies on topics such as health care, recreation, Medicare, housing, care options and more.
Additionally, they can learn straight from the experts in various informative seminars.
Donny Morales, River Stone Jazz, Robin Freed and Black Canyon Twirlers will perform live fromthe stage. Thousands of dollars’ worth of door prizes will be given away every 30 minutes.
“The wonderful news is that local boomers and seniors are the most vaccinated group in Montrose and Delta counties,” said BEACON Publisher Kevin VanGundy. “There are no current restrictions inplace; however, we will follow any and all official guidelines as announced.”
Hand sanitizer will be available at vendor booths and throughout the pavilion, and additional safetymeasures will be in place. This year’s event is mask friendly—extras will be available by request.
At 12 p.m., don’t miss the chance to honor six local volunteers at the highly anticipated Volunteer ofthe Year ceremony. These volunteers will be recognized for their contributions to community organizations, and the reader-selected Volunteer of the Year will be revealed.
For more information about BeaconFest, call 970-243-8829 or visitwww.BeaconFest.BeaconSeniorNews.com.
Keeping up with western Colorado’s growing retiree population, BeaconFest is the largest annual mature lifestyle expo in Colorado. Montrose-Delta BeaconFest is sponsored by BEACON SeniorNews, Volunteers ofAmerica, Medicare Resource Center and Humana.
