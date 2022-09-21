At its September 8 - 9 meeting, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission heard proposed changes to management strategies and regulations as follows. All final regulations approved at the September 8-9, 2022 meeting will go into effect on November 1 unless otherwise noted.
FINAL REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 11: Chapter P-7 - “Passes, Permits and Registrations” – 2 CCR 405-7 and those related provisions of Chapter P-1 (“Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” 2 CCR 405-1) (Step 2 of 2)
The Commission finalized the following regulations:
- Adopting or revising regulations to implement SB21-249, concerning the Keep Colorado Wild annual pass, clarifying exemptions to the entry requirements without a motor vehicle, creating a non-motor vehicle individual annual pass, and clarifying the number of people who may access state parks or recreation areas without a motor vehicle while accompanying an annual pass holder.
- Creating refund regulations for Keep Colorado Wild pass and overlapping annual passes.
ISSUES IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 12: Chapter P-7 - “Passes, Permits and Registrations” – 2 CCR 405-7 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered regulations in its annual review of the entire chapter including, but not limited to, regulations pertaining to eligibility requirements and fees for individual and vehicle park passes, use permits, vessel, snowmobile and off-highway vehicle registrations and license agent requirements. Specific considerations include the following:
- Modifications to the income eligible pass (e.g. the Centennial pass).
- Removing the high use fee at certain parks, and changing the daily vehicle pass fee to be $10 at all parks.
- Removing Panorama Point, at Golden Gate Canyon, from the designated event facility list.
Agenda Item 16: Chapter P-3 – “River Outfitters” – 2 CCR 405-3 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered regulations in its annual review of the entire chapter including, but not limited to, consideration of regulations regarding river outfitter requirements. Specific regulatory changes include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Revising personal floatation device types to match U.S. Coast Guard changes.
Agenda Item 17: Chapter W-1- “Fishing” 2 CCR 406-1 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0) and Chapter W-9 (“Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-1 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered regulations in its annual review of the entire chapter including, but not limited to, consideration of regulations regarding season dates, bag and possession limits, licensing requirements, manner of take provisions and special conditions or restrictions applicable to waters of the state. Specific considerations include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Revising the walleye bag and possession limits at Rifle Gap.
Agenda Item 18: Chapter W-3 - “Furbearers and Small Game, except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered its annual review of regulations regarding turkey hunting, including but not limited to, license areas, season dates, and manner of take provisions for the 2023 turkey hunting seasons. Specific considerations include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Expanding the Southwest youth extended season for fall turkey to all available Game Management Units (GMU) in the state.
DRAFT REGULATIONS
Agenda Item 19: Chapter W-0 - “General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0, and those related provisions of Chapter W-2 (“Big Game” 2 CCR 406-2), Chapter W-3 (“Furbearers and Small Game, Except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3), Chapter W-11 (“Wildlife Parks and Unregulated Wildlife” 2 CCR 406-11), Chapter W-15 (“Division Agents” 2 CCR 406-15), and Chapter P-7 (“Passes, Permits and Registrations” – 2 CCR 405-7) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-0 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered its annual review of regulations including, but not limited to, adjusting license fees and license agent commission rates according to adjustments to the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Consumer Price Index.
CITIZEN PETITION
Agenda Item 20: Chapter W-3 - “Furbearers and Small Game, except Migratory Birds” 2 CCR 406-3 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered a petition for rulemaking related to allowing airgun hunting of turkey in the fall and late seasons using a PCP airgun of at least .25 caliber or larger.
CONSENT AGENDA (Agenda Item 32)
ISSUE IDENTIFICATION
Agenda Item 32.1: Chapter W-1- “Fishing” 2 CCR 406-1 and those related provisions of Chapter W-0 (“General Provisions” 2 CCR 406-0) and Chapter W-9 (“Wildlife Properties” 2 CCR 406-9) necessary to accommodate changes to or ensure consistency with Chapter W-1 (Step 1 of 2)
The Commission considered revising a fishing restriction in Vallecito Creek from the CR 501 Bridge to the standing water line to Vallecito Reservoir.
Citizen Petition Agenda Item 32.2: Chapter P-1 – “Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands” 2 CCR 405-1
The Commission adopted the Director’s written recommendation to DENY a Citizen Petition for rulemaking relating to Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands, as follows:
- A Citizen Petition requesting a change to allow seaplanes on Jackson Lake State Park.
About CPW Commission Meetings
A complete agenda along with all materials for public review for this meeting can be found on the CPW website.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to Commission meetingsthrough the CPW website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency. Find out more about the commission on the CPW website.
The next commission meeting is scheduled to take place on November 17-18.
