Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging hunters hoping to draw a big-game license in Colorado in 2022 to apply early, well ahead of the deadline: April 5 at 8 p.m. MT. By applying early you avoid system slowdowns due to volume, inability to put in an application because of computer issues or maximum applications being reached, etc.
Applicants are reminded that applying early allows for ample time to receive confirmation of their application and, in the case that they do experience any issues, for them to be resolved prior to the deadline.
Hunters are encouraged to review the 2022 Colorado Big Game brochure for all updated regulations related to this year’s hunting seasons.
