Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist Kevin Blecha will host two upcoming public presentations regarding wildlife movements and migration corridors for the Gunnison Basin.
The presentation, titled “Great Wildlife Movements of the Gunnison Country,” is scheduled for Aug. 23 and then again on Aug. 27 at the University Center Theater at Western Colorado University. The talks will start just after 7 p.m. and will last approximately one hour.
“Gunnison has a rich wildlife community, and local CPW staff have been studying the movements of the large, wild animals in the Upper Gunnison Basin over the past decade,” Blecha said. “In this presentation, I will explore seasonal migrations, winter movements and excursions and dispersals of the Upper Gunnison Basin’s large, charismatic megafauna.”
CPW has conducted ongoing research utilizing GPS tracking data in an effort to better understand and conserve the Gunnison Basin’s wildlife. In doing so, CPW has identified key migration corridors and critical habitat.
“These animals partake in these really interesting and fascinating movements throughout the landscape,” Blecha said. “We will feature some of the more fun stories we have encountered, and I think some people might be surprised by what these animals are capable of.”
While the presentation will highlight the more unique and entertaining stories, it will also discuss some of the critical findings from the data collected. CPW will be working with partner agencies and local governments regarding what can be done to balance increased development and recreation while also working to protect critical habitat and migration corridors.
There is no cost of admission to attend the presentations. Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to arrive promptly at 7 p.m.
Western Colorado University is located at 1 Western Way, Gunnison, CO 81231.
