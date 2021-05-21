Colorado Parks and Wildlife is proud to help promote National Safe Boating Week, May 21-28, the official launch of the 2021 Safe Boating Campaign. This yearlong campaign promotes the value of voluntary, consistent life jacket wearing by recreational boaters.
The aim of the Safe Boating Week is to help the public prepare to be safe on the water during the upcoming season by focusing on different boating related topics each day.
With an increased level of visitation and an uptick in water-based recreation activities, the messaging comes at an important time. There have already been three drownings across the state this year and it comes after a tragic 2020 season when Colorado saw a record 34 total drownings. That figure includes drownings from the shore, flat water and swift water (18 of those drownings classified as a United States Coast Guard boat accident).
“Something so simple as wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved, proper fitting, and serviceable life jacket while enjoying the day on your vessel may save your life,” said Jim Hawkins, Boating Safety and Enforcement Coordinator for CPW. “Just wear it!”
The line-up for Safe Boating Week:
The week starts on Friday, May 21, with Wear Your Life Jacket To Work Day. Boating professionals and outdoor enthusiasts aim to heighten awareness of different life jacket styles that are available and demonstrate their comfort and versatility by wearing them to work.
Saturday, May 22, focuses on boater safety education courses and the importance of vessel safety checks. CPW offers numerous boating safety courses across the state - click here to see the schedule of classes.
Sunday, May 23, narrows in on the required and suggested vessel safety equipment, which you can read more about by clicking here.
Monday, May 24, again discusses life jacket safety, types of life jackets and encourages boaters to take the “Wear It” pledge. The big point of emphasis this year is for those participating in paddlesports to always wear your life jacket when out on the water. The three drownings that have occurred this year were from kayakers and the victims were not wearing life jackets. Those outcomes would have been survivable had they been wearing a life jacket.
Tuesday, May 25, concentrates on the dangers of Boating Under the Influence, the leading cause of fatal boating accidents, and the need for sober operators. Every year, nearly 1,000 people die in boating accidents nationwide and 50 percent of these accidents are alcohol related.
“We’ve already had numerous arrests for DUI and BUI this season,” said Michael Haskins, Park Ranger at Chatfield State Park. “By following straightforward water safety guidelines, and staying sober, it is easy to enjoy the water and play in the sun this summer. So remember, boat smart from the start and keep in mind that drinking isn’t the sport, boating is, help keep yourself and others safe on the water.”
Wednesday, May 26, spotlights the risks that weather can present to boaters. Not just weather events like strong wind gusts that can knock a paddleboarder or kayaker into the water, but those participating in water recreational activities need to be aware of the cold water temperatures that exist year-round in Colorado.
Thursday, May 27, gives attention to the environmental factors that fatigue boaters and put them at a higher risk of being involved in a boating accident.
The week concludes on Friday, May 28, discussing the topic of situational awareness as it relates to recreational boating.
U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2019, and that 86 percent of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
New life jackets are much more comfortable, lightweight and stylish than the bulky orange style most boaters know. There are innovative options, such as inflatable life jackets, allowing mobility and flexibility for activities like boating, fishing, paddling or hunting, and are much cooler in the warmer weather.
For more information, please visit safeboatingcampaign.com or https://cpw.state.co.us/learn/Pages/BoatingSafety.aspx
